Sidney Poitier, first black to win the Oscar for Best Actor, dies at 94 | Movie theater

Sidney Poitier, the first black man to win the Oscar for Best Actor, died aged 94. The information was confirmed this Friday (7) by Fred Mitchell, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Bahamas, to international websites. The cause and place of death were not given.

A Bahamian-American citizen, Poitier won the Oscar for his work in “A Voice in the Shadows” in 1963.

The actor is also known for the films “Ao Mestre, com Affection”, “Guess Who’s Coming for Dinner” and “No Calor da Noite”, all released in 1967.

Among his works as a director, he highlighted “Loucos de Dar Nó” (1980).

Sidney Poitier, who was one of the last living stars of Hollywood’s Golden Age, was honored by the Academy in 2002, receiving the Oscar for Conjunto da Obra for his contribution to cinema.

His last appearance at the Oscars was in 2014, when he presented the award for Best Director alongside actress Angelina Jolie. On the occasion, the actor received a standing ovation by those present.

In addition to his work in theaters, Poitier was also a major civil rights activist, receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Obama in 2009 for his constant work in the cause.

In addition, he was also Ambassador of the Bahamas in Japan between 1997 and 2007.

Poitier was married for 45 years to Joanna Shimkus, his second wife, with whom he had six children. Among them, American actress Sydney Tamiia Poitier.