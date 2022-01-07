“Situation caused by influenza is already worse than the 1st wave of covid-19, in terms of volume of infections”, says Secretary of Health of Pernambuco

The highest health authority in Pernambuco, Secretary André Longo, expressed concern about the acceleration of the epidemic of H3N2 flu in the State. He informed that, last Wednesday (5), the government reached a daily record of hospital care, with the admission of 196 people who evolved to the severe form of infection: severe acute respiratory syndrome (srag).

“We are living through the epidemic acceleration phase, which generates a very large number of cases, at a very intense speed. This makes the health system take time to adapt, no matter how many beds we open. We are at the limit of the use of ambulances, which run 24 hours,” said the secretary this Thursday (6), at a press conference. This jump of influenza leads us to witness a scenario that was common at the beginning of the pandemic of Covid-19: the predominance of the elderly among the most affected and those who are hospitalized the most.

“The situation caused by influenza is already worse than the first wave of covid-19, in 2020, in terms of the volume of infections”, highlighted the Secretary of Health of Pernambuco, André Longo, at a press conference this Thursday (6)

Vaccinated against the coronavirus, mostly, the population aged 60 years and over, already known as the one with the highest risk of developing complications from the flu virus, now represents 64% of patients who are in public intensive care (ICU) or ward beds . Altogether, there are 775 elderly people who receive assistance, in vacancies in the Unified Health System (SUS), for having presented complications of respiratory infections. Another detail is that, of the 516 cases of srag confirmed by influenza A in Pernambuco, 67% are in this age group, as well as 60% of the 38 deaths from influenza. On the other hand, when analyzing the total cases of H3N2, between mild and severe, more than 65% are in the population between 20 and 49 years old.

“This scenario of strong epidemic acceleration is related to the fact that we have let our guard down. Younger people are exposing themselves much more, and some without wearing a mask. By adopting this attitude, they end up taking the disease into their homes and contaminating them. loved ones, people who are often more susceptible to aggravation”, stressed André Longo.

He stressed that, in the last epidemiological week of 2021, the flu epidemic began to gain greater momentum. “The situation caused by influenza is already worse than the first wave of covid-19, in 2020, in terms of the volume of infections”, he pointed out. In all, there were 939 notifications of srag cases from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 — an increase of 59% compared to the previous week and 156% in 15 days. In the Bed Regulation Center, there were 797 requests for vacancies in the ICU, which represents an increase of 80%, compared to the previous week, and 204% in 15 days.

“The elderly are people who already had some protection against covid-19, although some still need to take the booster dose, but who have been exposed to influenza. This flu epidemic, in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic, reinforces the care not only for the elderly, but also for people with comorbidities and children. The attitude of each one of us is crucial for the control of these two diseases. Oversights, especially at Christmas and New Year’s Eve parties, are already taking a toll its price,” said the secretary.

During the press conference, André Longo drew attention to the importance of immunization and testing against the coronavirus. “We always need to reinforce the need for vaccination against covid-19, especially the booster dose. This increase in cases of influenza only reveals and confirms the importance of immunization. Although we are talking less about it, covid-19 is still a serious threat, especially with the risk of introducing the omicron variant. And the most effective and safe way to protect yourself is with the vaccine,” he highlighted. For suspected and confirmed cases, the secretary highlighted the testing and home isolation. “Anyone who has any flu-like symptoms, even if mild, or has had contact with someone with these symptoms, try to test and, regardless of the test result, self-isolation should be done until the symptoms disappear.”

Data

From December until last Tuesday (4), 6,392 cases of influenza A were registered in Pernambuco, with 38 deaths. Only in this new round of analyzes carried out by the Central Public Health Laboratory of Pernambuco (Lacen-PE), 1,139 positive laboratory samples were obtained, with eight new deaths. Of the 6,392 cases, 6,327 are influenza A (H3N2) and 65 influenza A are not subtyped. Of the total records so far, 516 (8.1%) presented srag.

Among the patients who did not resist the complications of the H3N2 flu and died, 15 were men and 23 women. The patients were residents of Recife (23), Palmares (3), Ipojuca (2), Jaboatão dos Guararapes (2), São Lourenço da Mata (2), Escada (1), Goiana (1), Olinda (1), Sirinhaém (1), Timbaúba (1) and Tracunhaém (1). Ages range from 1 to 92 years. The age groups are: 1 to 9 (1), 10 to 19 (1), 20 to 29 (1), 30 to 39 (4), 40 to 49 (2), 50 to 59 (6) and 60 and over (23). The patients had risk factors for complications from influenza, such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, cardiovascular disease, arterial hypertension and overweight.