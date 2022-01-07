Sony does not confirm release for 2022

Sony announced the PS VR2, its new virtual reality device, on Tuesday (4) at a conference at CES 2022, the largest technology fair in the world. However, more details about the launch window and functions such as backward compatibility have not been clarified. Apparently, the device may not arrive this year.

Stephen Totilo, a journalist for the Axios portal, took these doubts to the company. However, according to a company representative, “Sony has nothing else to announce at the moment.”

I asked Sony if PSVR2 would be out in 2022 and if it’ll be backwards compatible with PSVR titles (something many people asked me to ask them yesterday). Neither was addressed yesterday. Sony PR says they have nothing further to announce at the moment. Just stay tuned… — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) January 5, 2022

I asked Sony if the PS VR2 would be released in 2022 and if it would have backwards compatibility with PS VR games (something many asked me yesterday). None of the questions were answered. A representative said Sony has nothing more to announce at the moment. So stay tuned…

Totilo even mentioned a curiosity about Sony studios. According to him, Insomniac Games is one of the biggest and most experienced developers when it comes to virtual reality, although it has not made a single title for PlayStation VR. Is the team preparing something?

Know all about PS VR2

If you are a VR technology enthusiast, the team at myPS brought a very interesting special to learn more about the PS VR2. The specs and everything we already know about the device were explained in a single article. Look!