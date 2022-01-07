Sormani ‘picks up’ with Paulo Sousa’s statement and detonates Flamengo’s coach: “I’ll have doubts”

Paulo Sousa arrived at Flamengo to replace Renato Gaucho, who left office after losing to Palmeiras in the final of Liberators cup. Even without starting his work on the Rio team, the coach made some statements that stirred up the national press. During an interview with the Portuguese channel ‘RTP‘, which is scheduled to air on this Thursday (06), at 20h, the captain was only praise for the club and said what motivated his arrival at crowbar.

“The explanation is that I make decisions and I’ve always shown that I’m not afraid to make decisions. This was my decision solely to coach the biggest club in the world. It’s a project that’s over. I’m very focused on what Flamengo is, the demand and this extraordinary challenge”, declared. The commander also stated that he had received offers from other teams while training the Poland, but none were as interesting as the Flamengo.

But the statement classifying Flamengo as ‘biggest team in the world‘ given by the coach ended up irritating commentator Fábio Sormani. During ESPN Brasil’s F90 program, the journalist criticized the statements and the posture that was adopted by the new coach Rubro-Negro, where he classified the lines as a ‘lie‘.

“It’s a statement to mean with the fans, because it’s not true, Flamengo is not the greatest team in the world. I do not like this. I think this is bad, because when the person arrives and the first statement lies in his work, I will have doubts about what he will say from now on. The biggest club in the world is Real Madrid. Flamengo is not even the biggest club in Brazil. The biggest club in Brazil is Santos”, said Sormani.