South Korea suspends flights of all F-35s after breakdown forces pilot to land belly fighter

This Tuesday (4) an F-35A fighter was flying at low altitude when the pilot heard a crash. This prompted him to check the aircraft’s systems and it was revealed that the landing gear had ceased to function due to a serious failure of the aircraft’s systems. During the emergency, the aviator chose not to eject and landed the plane on its belly on the air base’s landing strip. The pilot was not injured during the incident. The incident prompted an investigation, during which all F-35s in the South Korean fleet will remain on the ground. “With the investigation underway, the entire fleet [de F-35] is suspended from flying,” said a Ministry of Defense official in the Asian country. In 2014, South Korea ordered 40 F-35A fighters from US manufacturing company Lockheed Martin, receiving the first batch five years later.
Praiano Carlos
Kkkkkkkkkkkkk scraps being scraps kkkkk Soon the portugasburososoos arrives Mariu Anus Liberadus to say that it wasn’t the Cai Cai F35’s failure, it was the kakakakaka pilot test hahahahahha
two
André Silveira
F-35 malfunctioning? NORMAL. Coming from where it is manufactured, what did you want?
two
South Korea landed its entire fleet of fifth-generation US F-35A fighter jets after a breakdown in one of these planes forced the pilot to make an emergency landing, local authorities said, quoted by the AFP agency.
During the emergency, the aviator chose not to eject and landed the plane on its belly on the airbase’s runway. The pilot was not injured during the incident.
“All the systems stopped working except the flight controls and the engine,” said Shin Ok-chul, deputy chief of the South Korean Air Force at a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday (5).
The incident motivated the conducting an investigation, during which all F-35s in the South Korean fleet will remain on land.
“With the investigation underway, the entire fleet [de F-35] is suspended from flying,” said an official at the Ministry of Defense in the Asian country.