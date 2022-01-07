Soybean prices are rising again and approaching R$190 at the port

Soy prices rose again this Wednesday (5) in the Brazilian physical market, following gains in Chicago and the dollar. But movement remains restricted and agents monitor the climate and its effect on production potential.

– Deep Step (RS): the 60-kilogram bag went from R$182.50 to R$185.00

– Region of the Missions: the price increased from BRL 181.50 to BRL 184.00

– Port of Rio Grande: the price went from BRL 185.50 to BRL 188.00

– Rattlesnake (PR): the price rose from BRL 175.50 to BRL 178.00 per bag

– Port of Paranaguá (PR): the bag increased from BRL 180.50 to BRL 183.50

– Rondonópolis (MT): the bag went from BRL 167.00 to BRL 170.00

– Gold (MS): the price increased from BRL 167.00 to BRL 170.00

– Rio Verde (GO): the bag went from BRL 165.00 to BRL 166.00

soy in chicago

Soybean futures contracts traded in Chicago Commodity Exchange (CBOT) closed Wednesday with high prices, on a day of high volatility. After hit on Tuesday (4) at the highest level in five months, the market had a session of adjustments and consolidation.

At the end of the day, fears about the dry climate in South America and the impact on production potential persisted. Each day without rain makes producers recalculate the damage and the size of the new South American crop.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced today the sale of 132,000 tons of soybeans by private exporters to undisclosed destinations. On Thursday (6), the agency releases data for weekly exports. The expectation is for sales between 300 thousand and 900 thousand tons.

Soybean contracts for March delivery closed up 5.50 cents a bushel or 0.39% to $13.94 3/4 a bushel. The May position was quoted at $14.03 a bushel, with a gain of 5.25 cents or 0.37%.

In by-products, the March position of bran closed with a low of US$ 1.30 or 0.31% to US$ 413.40 per ton. In oil, contracts maturing in March closed at 59.44 cents of the dollar, up 1.11 cents or 1.9%.

Exchange

The commercial dollar closed at BRL 5.7100, up 0.36%. Volatile throughout the session, the US currency turned over after the release of the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (Fomc) meeting, which showed signs of acceleration of tapering (removal of stimuli) and

anticipation of interest rate increases.