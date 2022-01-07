Space tourism and return to the moon: missions to keep an eye on in 2022 – 06/01/2022

The year 2021 was a busy year for space exploration. We saw the first missions aimed at space tourism; a new rover on Mars; and, most recently, the long-awaited James Webb telescope flying. Even with so many advances, there is still more to come in 2022.

Here’s what to expect:

Launch of the first orbital spacecraft of the SpaceX

SpaceX Starship Rocket Image: Disclosure/SpaceX

THE SpaceX, in elon Musk, plans to place the spaceship starship in orbit for the first time by March. It will be the first of a dozen test flights this year.

If all goes well, the maiden flight will put the spacecraft into orbit for a brief period of time before re-entering Earth’s atmosphere, landing in the Pacific Ocean. If SpaceX is able to recover and reuse the spacecraft during the procedure, operational missions could begin as early as 2023.

The company eventually plans to use the starship for manned missions to Mars.

Civilian astronauts fly to the International Space Station with Axiom Space

In 2022, the company of Musk plans to send astronauts into space in partnership with axiom space (USA) on the first commercial mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

There will be four people: Larry Connor, Mark Pathy, Eytan Stibbe and former NASA astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegría.

Although tourists have visited the space station before, this will be the first totally private trip.

The trip, which should last two days, includes eight days of accommodation on the ISS with the right to 25 microgravity experiments.

NASA also approved a second manned mission for the ISS. The flight is scheduled for late 2022 or early 2023.

DART asteroid impacts in september

NASA’s Dart Mission to Crash an Asteroid Image: Reproduction/Nasa

NASA’s Dual Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, mission was launched in November 2021 and is scheduled to reach its target — an asteroid called Didymos and its small moon Dimorphos—at the end of September 2022.

The mission aims to test a pioneering planetary defense system designed to deflect an asteroid from a potentially fateful collision with Earth.

If it works, it’ll be a small relief to anyone who’s seen Netflix’s “Don’t Look Up” movie.

The idea is to deflect the space boulder using kinetic force to keep it on track far from our planet. The DART is expected to hit a speed of 6.6 km/h on the small moon, which we hope will alter Dimorphos’ orbital speed enough to alter its orbit around Didymos.

Moon Landing from Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines Lunar Module Illustration Image: Disclosure

the robotic lunar module Nova-C, built by intuitive Machines, will be launched on the rocket falcon 9, of the SpaceX, in early 2022.

The mission will carry NASA and commercial cargoes — including a small rover of the British company spacebit, the UK’s first mission to the lunar surface.

The Nova-C spacecraft will attempt to land in the Sea of ​​Serenity, a lunar sea 674 km in diameter, and deliver the payloads to the surface to send data to our planet.

NASA’s SLS Megarocket Launches First Lunar Mission

First stage SLS rocket being transported from New Orleans to Mississippi for testing Image: NASA

This year also brings the inaugural release of megarocket SLS from NASA to the Moon, which is 101 meters high.

The first SLS mission, a lunar free flight called Artemis 1, is scheduled for launch windows between March 12-27 and April 8-23.

Artemis 1 will mark an important milestone in NASA’s plans, which plans to bring humans back to the Moon by 2025.

Starliner’s Second Unmanned Test Mission

Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner will be used on the Starliner Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) mission Image: Boeing

Boeing and NASA are planning the second flight of the Starliner Orbital flight Test-2 (OFT-2) from May 2022 — depends on the schedule of other vehicles visiting the space station.

Boeing plans to send three astronauts to the ISS for an extended test flight, including NASA astronauts Mike Fincke, Nicole Mann and Barry “Butch” Wilmore.

Launch of Juice in Europe

Illustration of the Juice satellite that will analyze Jupiter; mission is the initiative of ESA, the European Space Agency Image: ESA/ATG medialab

The European Space Agency (ESA) Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (Juice) mission is scheduled for May 2022 and is expected to reach the largest planet in the Solar System in 2029.

The module will spend at least three years studying the Jovian system, including three of Jupiter’s largest moons: Ganymede, Europa and Callisto.

James Webb will come online

2017 image of the James Webb telescope assembly Image: Desiree Stover/Nasa

The James Webb Space Telescope was launched on December 25, but it will take about six months for all systems and instruments to work.

It has 50 deployments and 178 engines scheduled for release before it take complete form.

James Webb is expected to begin regular scientific operations in mid-2022.

ULA’s first Vulcan Centaur rocket launch

ULA (United Launch Alliance) Vulcan spacecraft launch rendering Image: Disclosure

The ULA (United Launch Alliance) plans to launch his new rocket, the Vulcan centaur, still in 2022.

The Peregrine rig, built by the company astrobotic Technology, will carry the first rover japan lunar, called Yaoki, which was made by the Japanese company dymon.

The mission, sponsored by NASA, is to deposit the cremated remains of famous science fiction writer Arthur C. Clarke on the Moon.

Russian mission at the south lunar pole

Mockup of the Luna 25 spacecraft, planned to be launched by Russia in July 2022 Image: Pline/Creative Commons

The Russian mission, known as Luna 25, was postponed until July 2022. It is the country’s first to the lunar surface in 45 years and the first to land at the lunar south pole.

The launch, on a Soyuz-2-1b Fregat rocket, from the Russian Vostochny cosmodrome, has yet to take place.

The spacecraft is expected to carry instruments for researching the lunar regolith and the exosphere (atmosphere) of the lunar south pole, a region being considered for manned missions by NASA and other space agencies.

Falcon Heavy launching Psyche mission

Falcon Heavy, SpaceX’s heavyweight rocket Image: Disclosure/SpaceX

In July, the Psyche mission will depart in one of SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rockets to study the asteroid Psyche, which orbits the Sun between Mars and Jupiter and appears to be an exposed nickel-iron core of a primitive planet.

Studying this unique new metal asteroid will offer new clues to how planets like Earth form.

India Gaganyaan Tests

The first flight of the Indian space mission’s test vehicle is scheduled for the second half of 2022. The launch will be followed by an unmanned mission later this year that will carry a humanoid robot called Vyommitra, developed by the Space Research Organization of India (ISRO in the English acronym).

If all goes well, ISRO plans to launch the first manned Gaganyaan mission in 2023.

Launch of Blue Origin’s new Glenn Rocket

Illustration of the New Glenn rocket from Blue Origin Image: Disclosure/Blue Origin

Jeff Bezos’ private spaceflight company Blue Origin will send its first rocket into Earth orbit in late 2022.

Called the New Glenn, the rocket is designed to carry up to 13 tons of payload into geostationary orbit, which tracks Earth’s rotation, and 45 tons into low-earth orbit.

Juno flying through Europe

Juno probe with Jupiter in the background Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech

the spaceship Juno, from NASA, has been exploring Jupiter since 2016 and has already flown closely over the gas giant and its Galilean moons.

In 2022, it should get very close to the satellite Europa, one of the planet’s huge moons and which, according to one theory, it has an ocean beneath its icy surface that might be able to sustain life.

Rover ExoMars Rosalind Franklin takes off in September

Artistic impression of the Exomars rover, the result of a partnership between ESA (European Space Agency) and Russia Image: ESA/ATG medialab

The ExoMars rover, by the European Space Agency (ESA) and Russian Roscosmos, will be launched between August and October 2022 with instruments to search for organic molecules and dig deeper into the surface.

This is the second phase of the program that studies Mars. The Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) and Schiaparelli (a landing demonstrator) arrived on the planet in 2016.

Launch of NASA’s PRIME-1 mission in December

NASA’s Prime-1 Mission Probe Image: Disclosure/Intuitive Machines

In partnership with Intuitive Machines, NASA will send an ice mining rig in December to the south pole of the Moon. This is the first mission designed to collect lunar ice water.

Dream Chaser cargo missions

Dreamchaser spacecraft from SNC (Sierra Nevada Corporation) Image: Disclosure

A Sierra Nevada Corp private spacecraft, called the Dream Chaser, will begin flying cargo missions to the International Space Station in 2022.