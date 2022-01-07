SPFC announces sponsorship for sleeves and sees test by naming rights by Morumbi – 07/01/2022

São Paulo announced today (7) the sponsor that will occupy the last space available on the shirt. The club struck a three-year deal with Bitso, the cryptocurrency company, to fill the sleeve. The values ​​were kept confidential, but UOL Esporte found that the Morumbi team will receive R$ 13.5 million per year.

During the press conference, São Paulo’s marketing director, Eduardo Toni, announced that the partnership will go beyond the brand stamped on the shirt. Even without confirming all the actions, the director said that Bitso will have its own space in the Morumbi stadium and fans will be able to buy tickets for the Campeonato Paulista with cryptocurrencies.

“It is important to say that when we make this service available, we will have an explanation, support and tutorial to help the fans. As it is something new, it needs to be done”, explained the marketing director.

Officially, the club treats the partnership as a “test drive”. When questioned, Eduardo Toni confirmed the possibility that the agreement with Bitso, in the future, could evolve into Morumbi’s naming rights. São Paulo is the only one of the São Paulo rivals not to have the name of its stadium sold.

“This is a relationship. Naturally we have the right sector, doing a test drive. It would be a dream to have our stadium with the name of a brand as big as Bitso,” said Toni. “We are sure that this is just the beginning of a partnership that will be far away and we will, for sure, grow together, that’s what we expect and will work towards it. We have a future,” continued Beatriz Oliveira , director of Bitso.

São Paulo now has all the spaces on the shirt filled with sponsors. In addition to Bitso on the sleeves, Sportsbet.io is emblazoned below the symbol, while Gazin appears on the back bar, Roku on the shoulder region and Socios.com above the shield. In shorts, São Paulo still has exhibited the marked ABC da Construção, Cimentos Cauê and Cartão de Todos.