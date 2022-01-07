Spider-Man 3 | Hilarious Moment was improvised by Andrew Garfield

Back in Spider-Man’s uniform seven years after The Spectacular Spider-Man: The Threat of Electro, Andrew Garfield told a little about the experience of acting opposite Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man: No Return Home. According to the actor, the connection between the three was instantaneous and led him to improvise one of the best moments in the film. “There is a line that I improvised, looking at them and saying that I love them. that was just me loving them”, Garfield told Variety.

For the actor, the meeting was initially hilarious, as he, Holland and Maguire are “just three regular guys who are actors. But then you just become a fan and go ‘my God we’re all in uniform together and we’re pointing at each other [como o meme]”. During the two weeks they worked together on no return home, the Webheads trio compared their respective uniforms, including the existence of zippers at strategic locations and how each went to the bathroom in the suit.

“We had deeper conversations too, and we talked about our experiences with the character. and have [a produtora Amy Pascal] there, who took care of the nine films including [Homem-Aranha no Aranhaverso]. It was a revealing experience for her to realize how much life and how much time she devoted to this character. it was beautiful and deep”, he concluded.

Spider-Man: No Return Home features the return of several former stars of the franchise: Jamie Foxx, from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, again in the role of the villain Electro; to Alfred Molina, from Spider-Man 2, as Doctor Octopus.

