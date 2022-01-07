Spider-Man: Andrew Garfield breaks the silence on ‘No Back Home’, reveals that iconic scene was improvised, and recalls hilarious episode with Holland on set

[ALERTA DE SPOILERS – O texto abaixo contém detalhes do filme ‘Homem-Aranha: Sem Volta Para Casa’]

The silence is over! After months of hilarious denials about Andrew Garfield’s “Spider-Man: No Return Home,” the world finally knows that the star reprises his role as Peter Parker alongside current hero Tom Holland and original arachnid Tobey Maguire. In a new interview with Variety, the Brit finally broke his silence about the film and opened his heart about the importance of the experience.

According to Garfield, it all started with an irrefutable proposal from Sony Pictures, in partnership with Marvel. “I didn’t expect to have a conversation again about potentially playing Peter Parker. (…) But I got a call from Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige and Jon Watts with this idea. It was immediately undeniable”, he told her. “It sounded incredibly fun, spiritual, mind-blowing and thematically interesting. On a basic level, as a Spider-Man fan, just the idea of ​​seeing three Spider-Men on the same screen was enough.” confessed.

Brotherhood with Maguire and Holland

During the two weeks that Garfield and Maguire spent on set, the trio shared hilarious moments — including a re-creation of the classic Spider-Man meme and even a chat about how to hide your privates in tight costumes. “I think the first time we were all together in the same suit, it was hilarious because it’s like it’s just three regular guys who were just actors, just hanging out. But also, you just become a fan and say, ‘Oh my God, we’re all in uniforms together and we’re aiming!’”, recalled the actor. “We talk about going to the bathroom [usando o uniforme] and, you know, fixing the ‘package’. We talked about what worked for each of us.” said.

Andrew also revealed that as a typical youngest of the group, Holland confessed to the ‘web brothers’ that he was jealous of a particular detail of the ‘The Spectacular Spider-Man’ star uniform. “Tom was jealous because I have little zippers on my uniform that allow me to take my hands off the costume with a lot of facility. To use his cell phone, he had to use his nose because he couldn’t access his hands”, said the Brit. Imagine the scene! Hahaha

In addition to the fun, the trio also shared moments of reflection on the character that marked their careers. “We had deeper conversations and talked about our experiences with the character. And have Amy Pascal (producer) there, we saw nine movies, including ‘Spider-verse’. It was an eye-opening experience for her, realizing how much life and time she put into this character. That was beautiful and profound”, he reflected.

improvisation

The actor of “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” also revealed the backstage of one of the most iconic scenes of ‘No Return Home’. At a certain point in the plot, Peter of Garfield stated that he loves the other two Spider-Men. For Variety, he confirmed that he dropped the creepy line on the ad during recording, as he really felt that way for Tom and Tobey. “There is a phrase I improvised in the film, looking at [Maguire e a Holland] and I tell them I love them. That was just me loving them.” said Andrew. “I love this character and am grateful to have worked with these amazing actors, this amazing director and Marvel in conjunction with Sony. It was amazing”, declared.

Trilogy Completion

Since the release of the feature – which has grossed US$1.3 billion (about R$7.4 billion) and has become the biggest box office in Sony Pictures history – there has been a lot of talk on the web about Andrew’s return to the conclusion of his film. ‘Spider-Man’ trilogy. When asked about the matter, the star stated that he is open to the possibility – with some conditions!

“I mean, yeah, I’m definitely open for something if it feels right. Peter and Spider-Man, these characters are all about service, for the greater good and for many. He is a working class boy from Queens who knows struggle and loss and is deeply empathetic. I would try to borrow Peter Parker’s ethical framework, if there was an opportunity to go back and tell more of this story, I would have to feel very safe and secure about myself. [para isso]“, concluded.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Andrew echoed the sentiment about continuing his journey as Spider-Man. “Never say Never”, he suggested. “It’s a character that will always be so meaningful to me and so beautiful to me and, again, he comes back into service. That’s what that character is all about, he’s all about serving the greater good and serving your neighbor, serving humanity and all of life. So if there’s a way I can continue to add to this character’s legacy in a way that feels like serving an audience, serving the themes that Stan Lee has injected into that character, I’m open, I’m very open, but it would have to be very Special. It would have to be very meaningful, fun and happy, like in ‘Sem Volta Para Casa'”, reinforced. “It will always be a part of me, whether I’m playing the character or not, I feel very connected to him.” added.