Start of vaccination of children against Covid in Brazil will still take at least a week | National Newspaper

THE start of vaccination of children in Brazil will still take at least a week. It’s the deadline for the Pfizer doses to start arriving.

To slip, turn, play, you have to be healthy. The swing is Luisa’s favorite. In Luisa’s family album, the vaccine against Covid has a prominent place. Sister Bia, 12, is already immunized and, soon, it will be the turn of brother Artur, 10, and Luisa, 7 years old. The grandmother and the children’s parents, Cristiane and Fernando, have already taken the booster dose.

“We went there and played our role as citizens, both to protect our family and our country. Helping our population”, says veterinarian Cristiane Moraes.

The parents of another 20 million young Brazilians who are between 5 and 11 years old will also be able to take their children to health centers as soon as the vaccine doses arrive. A key step in fighting the pandemic.

“Most teenagers, adults and seniors are already vaccinated. So who is this virus going to attack? In children precisely, who have not yet received their vaccine. It is currently the most susceptible group for the acquisition of Covid. That is why it is very important, as soon as these vaccines arrive, for us to take the children of this age group to be vaccinated, to protect them. Even because classes are about to start,” says pediatrician Ana Escobar, a professor at the USP School of Medicine.

Children who get sick with Covid tend to have milder conditions than adults, which does not mean there is no risk.

“There are children who, unfortunately, do not evolve well. So, we have the vaccine, the vaccine is safe, it is effective. There is no reason for us to stop vaccinating our children”, says Ana Escobar.

More than 30 countries are already immunizing this age group and vaccine prevention is even more important in Brazil, because of the characteristics of our hospital network, as the doctors remind us.

“Unfortunately, our service structure is very uneven and precarious in many regions of Brazil. So, children who need hospitalization, an intensive care bed for example, may not find the best structure. We have vaccines that are highly effective in preventing serious illness and death from Covid-19”, explains infectologist Gerson Salvador.