Stay on top of this Friday’s Top 5 Market News By Investing.com

By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – As has been happening all week, Friday is all about jobs, with the official job market report coming out at 10.30am. For those who prefer to focus on inflation, the euro zone CPI reached 5% in December. New forecasts suggest that the Brazilian crop will not be a record. Shares of GameStop (NYSE:) rose sharply in the pre-market following the announcement of an NFT market initiative.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Friday, January 7th.

1. All eyes on

A week of labor market data reaches its climax with the release of the official government labor market report for the month to mid-December at 10:30 am.

Economists expect an increase of 400,000 new jobs, a jump from November’s abnormally low 210,000, but with the ADP private payroll report having doubled that number, the risk is of a positive surprise – yet most since the cut-off date for the research is before the first impacts of the Ômicron strain of Covid-19.

With the rest of the week’s data all pointing in the direction of higher wages, attention will also be focused on average hourly earnings, which are expected to accelerate to a month-on-month growth of 0.4% from 0.3% in November.

2. Inflation and eurozone bonds

The reached 5.0% in the year, increasing pressure on the European Central Bank to contain a monetary policy that is still in the pandemic era and with maximum stimuli.

The European Central Bank has said inflation is close to peaking, but the rise in prices is not limited to volatile energy and food components or base effects. Basic consumer prices increased 0.4% in the month and 2.6% in the year.

German government bond yields, which hit their highest level in nearly two years on Thursday, were flat, but spreads to peripheral bond markets continued to widen. The saving grace for the ECB is that there are fewer signs of increasing wage pressures in the regional economy.

3. Brazilian super crop at risk

The estimate of record soybean harvest is highlighted by most investment houses as one of the main pillars that would avoid the recession in the country in 2022. The expectation was that 145 million tons would be produced throughout the year. However, the climatic effects brought by La Niña are intensifying rainfall in regions of Tocantins and Bahia and leading to drought in Mato Grosso do Sul and southern states.

This week, consultancy StoneX cut its forecast for the 2021/22 harvest by more than 11 million tons, which went from 145.1 million to 134 million tons, around 2.4% lower than in the previous cycle, when it totaled 137.3 million tons. AgRural also released an estimate of 133.4 million tons and AgResource Brasil reduced its estimate by 10 million tons, to 131 million tons.

The review of estimates made by private consultants for the Brazilian crop signals likely cuts in official numbers next week, when the National Supply Company (Conab) and the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) are expected to release forecasts.

4. American stock market

US equity markets are likely to open moderately higher, but it will all depend on the payroll report.

The stock extended its declines on Thursday after comments by two regional Federal Reserve officials sounded noisy but largely familiar about economic policy prospects.

At 9 am, 100 futures advanced 0.33%, while futures for and for rose 0.04% and 0.19%, respectively.

Long-term government bond yields were flat after retracing their gains on Thursday – an indication that the Fed’s attempts to keep inflation expectations anchored by tough talk are succeeding.

Stocks likely to be in focus later include GameStop shares, which rose 17% in pre-market trading after the stock company announced plans to launch a market for non-fungible tokens. The combination of meme and crypto-fever stocks was enough to give life to one of last year’s most active speculative roles, which has been declining for the past eight months while its fundamentals stubbornly refuse to improve.

5. Oil increases supply concerns

Oil prices continued to rise amid concerns about the inability of OPEC and its allies to increase production as promised in the coming weeks. Global stocks are still below historical averages despite the recent drop in consumption due to the cancellation of thousands of flights due to the Ômicron variant.

While there has been some relief at the news that a major Libyan export pipeline has returned to normal operations, this does not address a global problem of underinvestment in the sector to maintain production rates. The Baker Hughes drilling rig upgrade will later shed light on the American dimension of this problem.

At around 9:04 am, US oil futures were up 0.69% at $80 a barrel, while US oil futures were up 0.76% at $82.61 a barrel.