“Still doesn’t have a professional contract”; Flamengo acts quietly to hire Endrick and jewel of Palmeiras communicates its future

Palmeiras has been making large investments in base in the last years. No wonder the club managed to be champion of all championships in the younger categories. Verdão’s fans also started to follow the boys more closely and many even demand that some of them get a chance in the professional with coach Abel Ferreira.

This Friday (07), journalist Jorge Nicola informed that the phenomenon of the base, Endrick, is in the sights of many clubs, such as Real Madrid, Barcelona and even the Flamengo, one of Alviverde’s main rivals in Brazil. The boy is only 15 years old, but he is already regarded as a great revelation and has everything to be a great star in world football.

“The information I want to share with you is that Endrick is already in the sights of several clubs abroad and there is one in Brazil. (…) Manchester United, City and Liverpool are the English interested. Real Madrid and Barcelona are the Spaniards who have already contacted the coach’s staff. Importantly, two of these five teams that I mentioned, have already asked for a meeting with the athlete’s father (…)”, informed the commentator.

It is worth remembering that the 15-year-old boy does not have a professional contract with Palmeiras. The link can only be established from the 16 years. Thus, the young person will only be able to sign this contract from July onwards. With that, Flamengo appears as interested, but the boy and his representatives discarded.

“There was a contact through an intermediary, a lawyer who has athletes working at Flamengo. He asked if it would be interested in taking Endrick to Flamengo and the answer was no. For all the relationship the boy has with Palmeiras (…)”, completed Nicola.