study reveals the 19 main symptoms of the Ômicron variant

A British study carried out by the ZOE Covid initiative, which gathers testimonies from people infected with the coronavirus, revealed a list of the 19 most common symptoms of the Ômicron variant. Among them, the main ones are: runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing and sore throat.

Despite the number of signs that show the onset of the disease, studies reveal that the Covid-19 variant is milder than other strains. According to official report from the UK, the risk of hospitalization is 50% to 70% lower than with Delta.

The British researchers also looked at the impact that the booster dose of the vaccine has against Ômicron, and concluded that it can provide around 85% protection against severe cases of the disease.

3 Cards_Photo_Gallery Ômicron, Delta and flu. We are facing times when respiratory transmitted diseases have caused fear and uncertainty. Therefore, knowing the main symptoms of each is necessary to ensure your health and your loved onesAndriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images ***Covid-Influenza-Micron-Delta According to infectologists, flu is caused by several different viruses, but the main ones are the H1N1 and H3N2 influenza subtypes.Getty Images ***Covid-Influenza-Micron-Delta The main symptoms of flu are pain in the body, fatigue, fever, discharge, runny nose and cough. In addition, these are limited cases and within two or three days the symptoms resolve.Getty Images ***Covid-Influenza-Micron-Delta The indication is that people with flu drink plenty of fluids and restGetty Images ***Covid-Influenza-Micron-Delta Ômicron, a Covid variant, is associated with milder respiratory symptoms, such as a cold, for example.Andriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images ***Covid-Influenza-Micron-Delta Loss of appetite, sneezing, night sweats, a sore throat, tiredness and elevated heart rate in infected children are some of the symptoms of the strain.iStock ***Covid-Influenza-Micron-Delta In the case of patients with the Delta variant, the illness is faster than other mutations and there is a greater risk of hospitalization, especially for those who are not immunizedWalrus Images/ Getty Images Covid-Influenza-Ômicron-Delta (7) According to information from the Butantan Institute, the most common symptoms of the Delta variant are fever, persistent cough, runny nose, sneezing, headache and sore throat. Loss of taste and smell are not common for those infected with this strain.Getty Images ***Covid-Influenza-Micron-Delta The main difference between Covid-19 and the flu is that the latter has stronger symptoms for the first two days. At Covid-19, in more severe cases, it happens after the 8th day Uwe Krejci/ Getty Images ***Covid-Influenza-Micron-Delta According to experts, the importance of social isolation is essential to prevent the spread of viruses in all casesGetty Images 0

According to ZOE researcher Claire Steves, the study revealed that nearly 50% of new daily cases of the variant occurred in people who had received only two doses of the immunizing agent. In addition to identifying the effectiveness of the booster dose of the vaccine in patients diagnosed with Ômicron, the study also identified the 19 symptoms most reported by volunteers who were contaminated with the strain.

Find out what the top 19 symptoms are: