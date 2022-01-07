Symptoms of flu, covid-19 and H3N2 differ by intensity

The increase in cases of influenza caused by Influenza H3N2 in Paraná has raised concerns and doubts. The main reason is due to the similarities with the symptoms of covid-19. Simple colds also end up being mistaken for one of the most serious infections. As a result, the demand for assistance in Emergency Care Units (UPA’s) grew.

However, although the symptoms between the diseases can be considered identical, according to the Health Department (Sesa) of Paraná, it is possible to notice differences between the intensity. Thus, in the case of flu, the common one, cases are classified as Flu Syndrome (GS). In the case of covid-19 and Influenza, they are treated as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG).

In the case of Flu Syndrome (GS), the patient has an acute respiratory condition. As Sesa, fever, headache, cough, runny nose and nasal congestion are also common. In addition to muscle pain, olfactory or taste disorders, fatigue, vomiting and diarrhea.

In SARS, the patient already has GS, however, he may also present respiratory discomfort, pressure or persistent pain in the chest. Finally, the saturation is less than 95% in room air and the lips or face may have a bluish tint (cyanosis).

CARE

According to the State, the main guidelines to avoid illnesses are the correct use of masks and social distance. Keeping rooms ventilated with free air circulation is also essential. In addition, hand hygiene, as well as avoiding close contact with people who present respiratory symptoms.

Non-pharmacological care is a measure of social responsibility that helps fight the covid-19 pandemic and is also valid for the prevention of influenza. Vaccination is another central point and we have immunizations for both.

The transmission period is one day before the onset of symptoms and up to five to seven days after becoming ill. Sesa also recommends that the general population, over six months of age, be immunized with the flu vaccine.

I HAVE SYMPTOMS, NOW WHAT?

According to Sesa, one must do the test with antigen or RT-PCR. These methods are also for anyone who has had contact with someone who is suspicious or has been diagnosed with covid-19 in the past 14 days. Other recommendations are individual isolation and notify close contacts.

Those who have not yet been vaccinated, Health informs that Paraná has 700 thousand doses for the Influenza, distributed among the municipalities. In Guarapuava, all Basic Health Units (UBS’s) are applying the immunizing agent. Regarding covid-19, all municipalities are supplied with doses and are applying first, second and booster doses, in accordance with the guidelines of the National Immunization Plan.

GUARAPUAVA

Due to the increase in cases of both diseases, the Municipality intensified the call center service to avoid queues at the UPA’s. Thus, before going to one of the units, it is recommended that you contact one of the health professionals through 0800 642 0019.

