Tablets will help health agents work in Arapiraca

Davi Salsa (Mayor’s Office)

The work of community health agents (ACS) in Arapiraca is being strengthened with the use of new technological tools.

Following the norms of the Ministry of Health, the City of Arapiraca, through the Municipal Health Department, will deliver 650 tablets to the aforementioned health professionals in the next few days.

The equipment is being configured in the Municipal Information Technology Group (GTInfo) with the Primary Care system, to then be fed by community health workers during home visits, in the urban area and in rural communities of Arapiraca.

As revealed by the municipal secretary of Health, medical-infectologist Luciana Fonseca, the determination of the mayor Luciano Barbosa is that agents receive specific training for handling tablets, and all information collected by health professionals will be released into the system.

SUS

The new technological tool will further streamline the registration of Arapiraquense families in the Unified Health System (SUS).

With the support of the Ministry of Health, the municipal administration will update and intensify the registration of families within the Prevent Brazil program, which is the new financing model for Primary Health Care (PHC), which is focused precisely on the registration of people and in basic health care.