Techland Unveils Game Talent Tree

The first Dying Light was revered for its fun gameplay mechanics, and the sequel could further enhance that experience. Techland revealed, this Thursday (6), the skill tree of Dying Light 2: Stay Human, which will have a series of even more interesting news.

The released video focuses on two of the skill trees that players will be able to invest in along the journey: combat and parkour. Check it out below:

The combat part shows some interesting techniques that Dying Light 2 will have in its gameplay. There are a variety of types of blows, from those to knock enemies to the ground, to parry techniques, essential for countering heavier attacks.

In the talent tree dedicated to parkour, Techland seems to be delivering on everything it has promised for mechanics. There are techniques that allow Aiden to advance through obstacles and enemies without stopping, as well as others where the protagonist can take more steps in maneuvers that involve walls as obstacles. Everything looks very promising.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human will be released in February 4th for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

