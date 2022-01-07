Teenager attacked and raped on her way home – Gerais

Victim was taken to Odilon Behrens Hospital (photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press – 10/09/2018)

A 15-year-old teenager, with the support of her mother, denounced having been raped in the early hours of this Thursday (7/1) in Bairro Gvea, in Vespasiano, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte.

According to the PM, the girl said that she was with her mother and brothers at her boyfriend’s house before the crime. The couple ended up having an argument and she decided to go home. She left the property alongside a cousin, who she accompanied home. Afterwards, she went alone to the address where she lives.

On the way, on Buriti Street, the teenager said that she was surprised by a man who took her by the arms and dragged her to a vacant lot, where she committed the rape. She said he was dark, of medium height, and wore a black hoodie. The criminal then fled.

The victim’s mother told the police that she was already home when the daughter arrived and that she was surprised when the girl went straight to the bedroom, looking desperate. She went back and asked what had happened. After the teenager’s report, she called 911.

The officers searched the neighborhood but found no suspects. No cameras were located at the crime scene either.