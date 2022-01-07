Teenager attacked and raped on her way home – Gerais

A 15-year-old teenager, with the support of her mother, denounced having been raped in the early hours of this Thursday (7/1) in Bairro Gvea, in Vespasiano, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte.
On the way, on Buriti Street, the teenager said that she was surprised by a man who took her by the arms and dragged her to a vacant lot, where she committed the rape. She said he was dark, of medium height, and wore a black hoodie. The criminal then fled.
The victim’s mother told the police that she was already home when the daughter arrived and that she was surprised when the girl went straight to the bedroom, looking desperate. She went back and asked what had happened. After the teenager’s report, she called 911.
The officers searched the neighborhood but found no suspects. No cameras were located at the crime scene either.
The Civil Police informed that a procedure has already been initiated to investigate the fact and that, so far, no one has been arrested. “The investigation will be under the responsibility of the municipality’s Women’s Service Police”, says the note. The case was referred to the Civil Police.
What does the law on rape say in Brazil?
According to the Brazilian Penal Code, in its article 213, in the wording given by Law 2015 of 2009, rape ”compels someone, by means of violence or serious threat, to have a carnal conjunction or to practice or allow another to be practiced with it. libidinous act.”
Article 215 contains sexual violation through fraud. This means ”having a carnal relationship or performing another libidinous act with someone, through fraud or any other means that impedes or hinders the free expression of the victim’s will”
What is sexual harassment?
What is rape against vulnerable?
The crime of rape against the vulnerable is provided for in article 217-A. The text prohibits the practice of carnal conjunction or other libidinous acts with children under 14, under penalty of imprisonment from 8 to 15 years.
Penalties for crimes against sexual freedom
The penalty for those who commit the crime of rape it can range from six to 10 years in prison. However, if the assault results in bodily harm of a serious nature or if the victim is aged between 14 and 17, the penalty ranges from eight to 12 years in prison. And if the crime results in death, the sentence jumps to 12 to 30 years in prison.
the penalty for sexual rape by fraud from two to six years of incarceration. If the crime is committed for the purpose of obtaining economic advantage, a fine is also applied.
What is rape culture?
How to report violence against women?
- Connect 180 to help victims of abuse.
- In cases of emergency, call 190.