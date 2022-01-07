Tested positive for Covid? Know how long to be isolated from work | Economy

Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil Tested positive for Covid? Know how long to be isolated from work

The Ministry of Health is studying reducing the period of isolation for people with Covid-19, for symptomatic cases or not.

The extraordinary secretary for the fight against Covid-19, Rosana Leite de Melo, said that there is still no defined date for the decision:

“In the discussions we had, this is not the time to do this on behalf of Ômicron. We are still in negotiations. There is nothing defined, we have to analyze more and with prudence. It is being evaluated very carefully, because the Ômicron cases have increased exponentially.”

As columnist Mariana Barbosa, from GLOBO’s blog Capital, showed, the measure will apply to everyone, but one of the main motivations comes from the impact that Covid’s rapid spread is beginning to have on air operations and on companies in general.

The assessment comes in the wake of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which dropped from ten to five days for fully vaccinated people with no symptoms.

The City Hall of Rio has already announced the reduction of the quarantine to seven days, a measure that is also being studied by the São Paulo government.

Marcia Kamei, national coordinator for the Defense of the Environment at Work at the MPT, said that the 14-day period was defined by the Ministries of Economy and Health and has not been changed.

This situation raises doubts among employers and workers about how to manage absences from work, especially when there is difficulty in testing, with the increase in demand.

Flavio Aldred Ramacciotti, a partner at Chediak Advogados, says that if there is a medical certificate, no matter the period, the company must respect it, even if the employee is in a home office.

Understand what is worth about leaves

What is the difference between isolation and leave?

Priscilla Carbone, a partner at Madrona Advogados, explains that isolation is a measure to prevent the contamination of co-workers, even if the employee is able to work. On the other hand, sick leave is when the employee is not able to carry out their activity.

“In normal cases where isolation is only given, unlike a leave, the employee continues to work if it is possible to do his activities in the home office.”

What is the quarantine period in effect today in the country?

“We have advocated the observance of this period, since there was no change in these ordinances. We do not have actions, for the time being, addressing the reduction of isolation time,” he said in a statement.

But the Health Department has admitted it is reviewing that deadline after US authorities cut the isolation period from ten to five days for asymptomatic Covid-19 cases. The justification is the advancement of the Ômicron variant, with greater contagion power, but the cases are less severe. However, there is no deadline for the government to change its orientation.

What is worth in Rio and São Paulo?

The city of Rio de Janeiro reduced the period of home isolation to seven days in patients with symptoms. The quarantine drops to five days for anyone with Covid and asymptomatic, as long as the person commits to wearing a mask for a week.

The Health Secretary of São Paulo, Edson Aparecido, said that he is also studying the reduction of this period, but no decision has been taken so far.

Does the doctor’s position override the norms?

Attorney Matheus Quintiliano, from Velloza Advogados, defends that companies respect the length of leave recommended by the doctor who granted the certificate.

What if sick leave is longer or shorter than government mandated?

Flavio Aldred Ramacciotti, a partner at Chediak Advogados, says that if the certificate period is shorter than the seven days of isolation established by the City of Rio, for example, nothing prevents the employee from working at home after the leave ends and he is fine:

“In case the doctor gives a shorter time, a three-day certificate, I would keep this employee out of the company for the period the governments are talking about, five or seven days.”

And that goes for a bigger license too.

During the isolation period, can I work from a home office?

The MPT’s understanding is that the employee can continue working from home if a doctor certifies his health. “Depends on medical assessment. If the worker has physical and mental conditions to develop work in the home office after a medical evaluation, we understand that there is no obstacle”.

Can an employee be fired for breaching isolation?



Attorney Matheus Quintiliano claims that if the company finds that an employee has left the quarantine, to travel or attend an event, there is a breach of trust and this can lead to a dismissal for just cause.

What if the company forces the employee back to work during quarantine?

Companies can be sued in the Labor Court, for issues such as undue discount on workdays and vacations. A conviction would imply payment of compensation to the worker.

Another possibility is to file a complaint with the MPT, which would trigger an inspection with the potential to apply sanctions, ranging from an infraction notice to fines.

Do I need a negative test to get back to work?

To return to work after a contamination by Covid-19, the MPT understands that it is not necessary to present a negative test, but the isolation period must be fulfilled and the worker cannot present any more symptoms.