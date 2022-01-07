Tests Show Current Flu Vaccine Protects Against H3N2 Darwin

The Butantan Institute, manufacturer of the flu vaccine used in the National Immunization Program (PNI) in the country, reported today (6) that laboratory tests carried out by the institute showed that the immunizing agent is capable of providing protection against infection with the H3N2 influenza virus ( Darwin), even without the strain in its composition. The H3N2 Darwin variant is responsible for the flu outbreak that affects several parts of the country.

According to the director of production at the Instituto Butantan, Ricardo Oliveira, the current, trivalent vaccine made against the H1N1, H3N2 and B influenza viruses, cross-protects against H3N2 Darwin, that is, it neutralizes this variant by virtue of having in its composition the protection against the original H3N2 strain, “similar” to Darwin.

“You are very closely related to your mother, but you are different from her. Influenza strains are related, they have changes in the viral structure, in amino acids, but there are parts of the virus that are the same and it gives this protection even with the virus update”, he said.

Oliveira noted, however, that the current vaccine produces less protection than an immunizing agent made specifically against the H3N2 Darwin strain. “The vaccine we have today has a cross-protection against Darwin, less than the specific vaccine, but it does. We saw this in the reagents we use in quality control, in in vitro reactions.”

new vaccine

The new version of the influenza vaccine, which will be distributed in 2022 by the Ministry of Health’s PNI, is trivalent, comprising the H1N1, H3N2 (Darwin) and B strain viruses, and is already being produced by Butantan in its factories. The filling is scheduled for the first week of February.

The Butantan Institute currently produces 80 million doses of influenza vaccine annually offered in the national influenza vaccination campaign. The immunizing agent is modified each year based on the three influenza virus subtypes that circulated the most in the previous year in the Northern Hemisphere, monitored and indicated by the World Health Organization (WHO).