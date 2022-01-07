Thais Fersoza is the new behind-the-scenes presenter of ‘The Voice +’

The actress and presenter Thais Fersoza, wife of singer Michel Teló, one of the franchise’s judges, will make up the team of presenters for ‘The Voice +’. Thais will replace Thalita Rebouças in the role of showing behind the scenes of the program, in the version with participants over 60 years old.

In an interview with GShow, Thais spoke about the new challenge of running the attraction, which already has the participation of her husband. The project marks her return to Globo after 19 years — the actress’ last work had been in “Agora É que São Elas”.

“Being a presenter, back at the station that welcomed me in the first place as an actress, is a great gift. It’s a very successful partnership for many years. I’m delighted with the version ‘The Voice+’, in which people of this generation take the stage to sing and fulfill old dreams. It’s never too late to start. And being a part of it has been very exciting for me,” said the presenter.

She will join André Marques, the live show host. The two have an old friendship, as they played in ‘Malhação’ together. Its characters, Mocotó and Carla, formed one of the couples in the novel. André said he was very excited about the news.

“I’ve known Tatá for over 20 years, when we made ‘Malhação’ together, and our characters had a flirtation. In addition, she is married to Teló, who I had the pleasure of meeting too. Tatá is mega talented and, without a doubt, it comes to the Voice family to add up,” he said in an interview with GShow.

Thais’ husband, Michel Teló, has already won seven seasons of the show, 6 of which in the original version and one in the children’s version.