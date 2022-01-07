Thais Fersoza will share command of The Voice Brasil with André Marques

Globo announced this Thursday afternoon (6) that Thaís Fersoza will share command of the new season of The Voice + with André Marques. In an official statement, Globo announced that the new reality musical duo represents the resumption of a successful partnership, as both made Malhação and met outside the backstage of television. “I am very happy with the news. I’ve known her for over 20 years, when we made Malhação together, and our characters had a flirtation”, pointed out Marques, who was already in the first season of the format.

“Going back to TV Globo is very nice. It’s an emotion, it’s my story, it’s a reunion with me, because that’s where I started my career when I was 12 years old. The expectation is very high. I think the program is sensational. It’s a show for the whole family, for all ages – it’s timeless. It is a program that thrills, brings the family together in front of the TV to cheer, vibrate and be moved. I think it’s the most beautiful thing to see people fulfilling this dream”, said the actress, who is married to Michel Teló — a judge for the traditional and kids versions of the format.

She will play the role of Thalita Rebouças in the first season of the attraction, broadcast in 2020. Initially, Globo even announced that the position would be filled by actress Jennifer Nascimento — the information had been given by the station in a statement sent to the advertising market . Her casting was seen as a move to bring the versions of The Voice Brasil closer together, as it would be the same duo that makes up the traditional format of the program, with a dispute between amateur singers.

“My expectation is the biggest and the best, for that very reason. I feel like I created a connection with my audience. I’m sure it’s going to be awesome dealing with the 60+. More than with the little ones, I speak directly to the parents. And, on ‘The Voice+’ I arrive wanting to add, to be together, to really tell stories, to thrill… I feel that my return to TV couldn’t be more special, in such an exciting program that deals with dreams … is super gratifying”, concluded Thais Fersoza.

The second season of The Voice+ is scheduled to premiere on January 30th, around 2:45 pm.