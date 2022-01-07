“that’s why he couldn’t make a great proposal”

soteldo is increasingly distant from São Paulo. The sports board of Tricolor do Morumbi is trying one last game to reinforce itself with the attacking midfielder, but the delicate financial situation of the club has become the biggest obstacle to the negotiation. The player receives one of the highest salaries in the Toronto FC, a condition that the São Paulo team cannot afford alone.

During Live on the portal ‘UOL Sports‘, the journalist Victor Guedes commented on the negotiations and the chance to soteldo come play in Tricolor. He also stressed that he sees the situation with pessimism and with lesser chances of being implemented. “São Paulo made one last proposal for Soteldo. Toronto did not intend to lend it and wants to sell it. His salary is very high. São Paulo made one last card, but is not optimistic about the answer“.

With the financial situation delicate, the team from São Paulo is struggling to hire the 24-year-old player. The main objective of the executives is to seek a partner willing to pay the Venezuelan’s salaries, in full or in part. But so far, nothing has been closed. The board even tried to reduce the payroll of the team, and from there, get better financial conditions to soteldo.

“What does São Paulo most want? Increase the space on your payroll, especially getting rid of Pablo and Vitor Bueno. They are players who did not please the crowd and had a very poor performance last year and are very expensive players. São Paulo didn’t make it and, therefore, couldn’t make a great offer for Soteldo. Investors didn’t arrive to help with the payment either.“.

Victor Guedes believes the chances of soteldo defend the São Paulo this season are small: “São Paulo does not work with any optimism in relation to Soteldo, who would be the main signing of the club. Not that the others are unimportant, but the squad’s biggest shortage is a fast-moving side-striker. A player like that is missing and Rogério Ceni likes to play that way. The only option within this characteristic is Marquinhos, which is very young and has yet to break out. And Soteldo will hardly be that player“, finished.