The 3 cheapest 0 km cars in 2022 by segment

Check out which are the three cheapest 0 km cars in Brazil according to category! (Photo: Disclosure)

Who wants to buy a czero km arror in 2022 have to be willing to fork out good value. After all, the cheapest car in Brazil is currently in the range of BRL 50 thousand. In this way, check out the 3 cheapest 0 km cars in 2022 per segment!

3 0 km cheapest cars in 2022: hatch, sedan and SUV

The cheapest cars in Brazil: hatch, sedan and SUV

The national automotive market is facing an increasing rise in terms of vehicle prices. Only in the last year, according to monitoring by KBB, between the months of January and November 2021, the average price of cars with 4 to 10 years of use rose by around 21%.

As a result, it is becoming more and more difficult to buy a sizable affordable car. That said, Garagem360 researched the three cheapest cars in the Brazilian market according to their respective categories: hatch, sedan and SUV, check it out!

Hatch: Renault Kwid Life – R$ 48,790

The Renault Kwid in the entry-level version, Life, continues to be the cheapest car on the national market. The model has a suggested public price of R$ 48,790, according to the brand’s website.

The model has a 1.0 12V SCe flex engine that generates 9.8 kgf,m of torque when fueled with ethanol, and a five-speed manual gearbox.

It has an internal opening of the trunk, headrest for all occupants, radio pre-disposition, audible and visual warning for the use of seat belts for drivers and passengers, 4 airbags, isofix, for fixing a child seat, three-point seat belt for all occupants, ABS brakes, gearshift indicator, mirrors with manual adjustments.

Sedan: Fiat Gran Siena Attractive 1.0 Flex – R$ 55,314

The Fiat Gran Siena is the Brazilian’s darling compact sedan, especially when it comes to fleet cars. The model is a favorite of taxi drivers, especially in the version with CNG.

However, the most affordable version of the model has a 1.0 flex engine, which generates 75 hp of power with ethanol and 73 hp of power with gasoline. The torque is 9.9 kmf,m and 9.5 kgf,m, respectively. The transmission is a five-speed manual.

One of the good attributes of the model is the internal space, especially the trunk, which has 520 liters of volumetric capacity. The wheelbase is 2511 mm.

3 cars 0 km cheaper in 2022, keep watching!

SUV: Fiat Pulse Drive 1.3 manual – R$ 83,990

in the list of 0 km cheaper cars, the SUV Fiat Pulse is the champion in the category. The car has a 1.3 Firefly engine, which generates 107 hp with ethanol and 134 Nm.

The model has a gear change indicator, front and rear speakers, digital automatic air conditioning, driver’s seat with height adjustment, LED headlights and taillights, autopilot (Cruise Control), timed rear window defroster, steering wheel with height adjustment, electronic throttle control, R16 x 6.0 alloy wheel, multimedia center with 8.4″ touchscreen, Apple Car Play and Android Auto wireless, voice commands, bluetooth, MP3, AM/ radio FM, auxiliary input, USB port (2): USB Type A and Type C, and others.

Check out all the Fiat Pulse details in the following video:

