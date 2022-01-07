The Best Game Pass Games of 2022

Xbox Game Pass is the best service for gamers!

2022 has arrived, and with it a new (and large) batch of games on the best gaming service. THE Xbox Game Pass keeps adding more and more games, and if you, like us, when you see the huge amount of games to choose from, you don’t know which one to start with, we’ll give you a little help.

Below we have our opinion, with the best games available on Xbox Game Pass in January 2022.

Aragami 2

Aragami 2 was one of the most anticipated games last year, and it was released on Xbox Game Pass in day-one! In the game, you must control an assassin with various powers that must stop an army that is invading your village. Platforms: Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox Series X|S (optimized), Xbox One and PC.

Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood was one of the big releases of last year, and it was released in day-one on Xbox Game Pass! The game is known for being the “spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead”, and it’s no wonder! Your gameplay is extremely similar to Left 4 Dead, and its horde system, with several different enemies, offers you a great challenge. Platforms: Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox Series X|S (optimized), Xbox One and PC.

Battlefield (Franchise)

Do you like a good FPS with a good story (minus Battlefield 2042)? Then you MUST play the Battlefield saga! Although their stories aren’t connected, immersion is always guaranteed with great combat and mechanics. Also, you can play multiplayer mode with multiple modes and with a large amount of players! Platforms: Xbox Cloud Gaming (Battlefield 4, Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V only), Xbox Series X|S (no optimization), Xbox One and PC.

DOOM (Franchise)

DOOM is known for being the father of FPS games, and promises extreme action with lots of gore and gunfire, smack, and bombing! Oh, and the best part: the developer of the DOOM saga, id Software, has been bought by Xbox, and that means all new DOOM games will be Xbox exclusive! Platforms: Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox Series X|S (optimization only on DOOM Eternal), Xbox One and PC.

F1 2020

Do you like Formula 1? How about being a professional Red Bull, AlphaTauri or Haass pilot (why not?)? This is your chance! Begin your story as a driver for a great team or as a newcomer to the category starting from scratch! Or rather, create your own team and manage and pilot for it! Ah, if you only play for Xbox Cloud Gaming you can play F1 2019. Platforms: Xbox Series X|S (no optimization) and Xbox One.

Forza Horizon 5

Ah, Forza Horizon 5, one of the newest Xbox exclusives, was hugely hyped when it was announced during E3 2021. The new game has the biggest map in the franchise, and has several revolutionary mechanics, plus of course lots of racing! Platforms: Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox Series X|S (optimized), Xbox One and PC.

It Takes Two

Ahhh, the 2021 Best Game of the Year winner (according to The Game Awards). Yes, they are on the Game Pass, and you don’t even need to pay anything extra to enjoy this cooperative game (local or multiplayer) that is sure to make you smile.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

You might not be a Star Wars fan, we understand, but you can’t leave out one of the best titles in the franchise, which is simply available on the Xbox Game Pass. Fallen Order puts you in control of the most powerful Jedi in a single-player campaign that will trap you in front of the TV from start to finish.

Gears (Franchise)

The Gears saga began with the name “Gears of War” and arrived under the name “Gears”. The saga began to be developed by Epic Games and is currently in the hands of The Coalition, and tells the story of a war against a race of mutants created by a scientist. Platforms: Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox Series X|S (Optimization on Gears 5 only), Xbox One and PC.

GTA San Andreas: The Definitive Edition

Okay, let’s be blunt: your release wasn’t the best, but Groove Street Games has worked hard and is working to fix the game. In addition to you finding new graphics, we can find new gameplay and all missions from the first version. Platforms: Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox Series X|S (optimized) and Xbox One.

Halo (Franchise)

Whether you agree or not, the Halo saga is the Xbox’s flagship. The latest game in the Halo franchise is Halo Infinite, which is here to rock (literally)! We recommend that you play the entire franchise not to miss any details of the franchise, and to make it easier you can play Halo: The Master Chief Collection, an edition that contains almost every game (except Halo 5: Guardians), with new features and graphics . Platforms: Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox Series X|S (optimized), Xbox One and PC (minus Halo 5: Guardians).

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice was developed by Ninja Theory, which is part of Xbox Game Studios, and already has its sequel, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. And what is the story of the game? Well, here you must save the soul of your beloved who was killed during a battle. Platforms: Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox Series X|S (optimized), Xbox One and PC.

Mass Effect (Franchise)

We already had Mass Effect Andromeda on Xbox Game Pass, and now in January, Mother Crosoft gave us The Mass Effect Legendary Edition, which is coming to Game Pass subscribers on PC and Game Pass Ultimate through EA PLAY! The Legendary Edition includes core single-player content and over 40 DLCs from the Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3 games, including promotional weapons, armor and packs – remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD.

Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11 is one of the newest games to hit the Xbox Game Pass, and like any other game in the saga, you’ll have to whack everything and everyone. In addition to its campaign mode, you can fight your friends in online mode or in local multiplayer mode, which is always more fun! Platforms: Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox Series X|S (optimized), Xbox One and PC.

No Man’s Sky

Okay, your release wasn’t the best, but the game has improved a lot. In No Man’s Sky you’ll be able to explore several planets in a gigantic galaxy (full size), and in addition to exploring, you’ll be able to trade, complete missions, fight enemies and much more. Platforms: Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox Series X|S (optimized), Xbox One and PC.

Ori (Franchise)

Grab the scarves there, because the Ori saga is extremely exciting! The game features a 2D platform look, full of puzzles, but with beautiful backgrounds and a captivating soundtrack. However, the biggest highlight is your campaign, which is sure to take some tears from your eye. Platforms: Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox Series X|S (optimized on Ori and the Will of the Wisps only), Xbox One and PC.

Quantum Break

Quantum Break is an Xbox exclusive and was released by Remedy in 2016. In Quantum Break, you have to literally avoid the end of time. In addition, the game contains a series live action that tells what is happening at the headquarters of the biggest villain in the game. Platforms: Xbox Series X|S (no optimization) and Xbox One.

The Ascent

The Ascent is one of the latest Xbox exclusive games, and was released by developer Curve Digital. In the game, you must survive in a world dominated by chaos after the bankruptcy of a megacorporation. The game contains several RPG elements, which is a full plate for anyone who loves the genre. Platforms: Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox Series X|S (optimized), Xbox One and PC.

The Medium

The Medium was the first major exclusive (which is no longer) released only on the new console generation, and with that, the game offers amazing visuals and mechanics that would only be possible in the new generation. Features such as two worlds being rendered at the same time show the huge leap in power of the new consoles. Platforms: Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

undertale

Undertale made it to the Xbox Game Pass recently, and it’s one of the most loved games in the world. gamers. The game takes place in an underground world, and has several RPG mechanics. Platforms: Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox Series X|S (no optimization), Xbox One and PC.

Yakuza (Franchise)

Do you like Japanese games? Did you know that almost the entire Yakuza franchise is available on Xbox Game Pass? Yeah, stop stalling and go play! vPlatforms: Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox Series X|S (Optimization only on Yakuza: Like a Dragon), Xbox One and PC.

Wolfenstein (Franchise)

After Bethesda’s purchase a lot happened, and one of them was the addition of Wolfenstein to the Xbox Game Pass, which added no less than 4 of the most recent titles in the franchise. If I were you, I wouldn’t stop hunting some Nazis and putting them in their place.

So, did you like the list? Do you have another opinion? Leave it to us in the comments.

be a member VIP gives Xbox central on YouTube and have access to exclusive content, in addition to following on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook to stay on top of all the news about Xbox.

Remember that you can subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for only BRL 5. Click here and subscribe! *Only valid for new subscribers.

THE Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the subscription service that unites Xbox Live Gold that you have allows you to play online, chat with friends, rescue games from Games with Gold, have exclusive discounts in addition to many other advantages, with the Game Pass which is the subscription games library, where you’ll have a slew of titles updated every month, including all Xbox exclusives at launch. Furthermore Ultimate subscribers have access to the XCLOUD that allows you to play a huge list of games through a Tablet, Smartphone, Browser or Application for Windows 10 and the catalog of EA PLAY, with more than 70 games from Electronic Arts.