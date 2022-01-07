The best real estate funds to invest in January, according to 13 brokers – Money Times

Nine real estate funds (REITs) appeared with at least four nominations in recommended portfolios for the month of January, according to a survey carried out by Money Times among 13 brokers.

Among the most cited, the logistics sector for another month appears in weight, given the advance of e-commerce in the country.

In January, 54 funds were mentioned at least once in the survey, the most cited being the Vinci Logistics (VILG11) — that in December had a return of 20.6%, against 8.8% of Ifix, the main index of the sector.

For Santander, one of the houses that nominated Vinci Logística in January, the fund has a more defensive portfolio, as 39% of its revenues come from e-commerce operations.

The bank cites “relevant tenants in the industry”, such as Tok&Stok, Magazine Luiza and Ambev (which correspond to 13%, 9% and 6% of contracted revenue, respectively).

“The fund has achieved outstanding performance in controlling the level of vacancy/default,” said Santander, which estimates a yield of around 7.2% in 12 months.

According to the bank, the FII shares are traded at a discount of 7.1% in relation to the appraised value of the assets’ equity.

Another fund among the most cited was the CSHG Real Estate Receivables (HGCR11), from the securities category, which invests primarily in CRIs.

The fund is most concentrated in the retail segment (42%), followed by residential (29%), logistics (21%), education (4%), hotel (4%) and health (1%).

To the Necton, which recommended the FII in January, the HGCR11 has a good portfolio, with a lot of exposure to the CDI.

The broker assesses that the indicator should continue to rise in the coming months. “In addition, the fund has good rates in IPCA, which should continue to be a good source of income.”

See below the most recommended funds in the month by 13 brokers:

tickerBackgroundIndications
VILG11Vinci Logistics6
BTLG11BTG Pactual Logistics5
HGCR11CSHG Real Estate Receivables5
VISC11Vinci Shopping Centers5
BRCO11Bresco Logistics4
CVBI11VBI CRI4
HGRE11CSHG Real Estate4
RBRF11RBR Alpha Multistrategy Real Estate4
TRXF11TRX Real Estate4

survey

The survey took into account information from real estate fund portfolios disclosed by 13 institutions. For January, 54 assets were indicated, totaling 107 recommendations.

Ativa, BB Investimentos, BTG Pacutal, Nu Invest, Empiricus, Genial, Guide, Mirae, Necton, Nova Futura, Órama, Santander and Terra participated in the survey.

Disclaimer

THE Money Times it publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins, and not as an investment recommendation.

