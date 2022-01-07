The clock that “set foot” on the Moon now has a version of half a million reais – 06/01/2022

Swiss luxury watch company Omega has launched a new version of the Speedmaster, a watch that accompanied the Apollo missions and the six moon landings.

The Speedmaster 321 Canopus Gold, in white gold, is a limited-edition collector-oriented edition for sale for $81,000. In Brazil, the cost to have the accessory is R$ 549 thousand.

In celebration of the collection’s 65th anniversary, the Speedmaster was originally created for professional race car drivers when it was still known as the CK2915-1. Now, in the Canopus Gold version, it has a metal alloy recognized for bringing shine and durability to the accessory — which can often even be visually confused with steel.

For this, white gold is combined with platinum, rhodium and palladium — metals that guarantee the watch’s quality.

Speedmaster 321 Canopus Gold Image: Disclosure

The number 321, in turn, is one of the points of luxury — and history. Caliber 321 was the first movement of the Speedmaster and was famous for being included in all watches used in contact with the Moon.

Another highlight of this (almost) million dollar version of the watch, which went into space, is an engraving of the Omega hippocampus, present on the Speedmaster since 1957. The icon is located on the back of the accessory, surrounded by a sapphire glass.

Last but not least, the exorbitant value can also be attributed to the packaging of the canopus Gold: a wooden box inspired by those sent to the first customers, back in 1957, when the watch was starting to appear on buyers’ wrists.

Speedmaster 321 Canopus Gold Box Image: Disclosure

With 55-hour power and water resistance up to 60 meters deep, the speedmaster 321 canopus Gold can only be purchased by order. Therefore, aimed at collectors. And those willing to spend half a million reais for a relic.