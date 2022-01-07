The incredible health benefits of natural passion fruit juice: check it out now and learn how to make it at home

when we think of natural passion fruit juice, soon we imagine a natural tranquilizer. However, although this is one of the characteristics of the fruit, there are several other advantages to consuming the soft drink. In view of this, Casa & Agro do Tecnonotícias will present today, January 7th, the main benefits of this natural drink, and show the correct way to make it.

The most well-known properties of passion fruit are flavonoids and alkaloids, which act on the nervous system, giving the sensation of calm. However, in addition to this advantage, the natural passion fruit juice they are very important to treat other problems, such as blood pressure, bone diseases, low immunity, among many others.

Benefits of natural passion fruit juice

One of the advantages of using passion fruit is that 100% of the fruit can be used. Although the following recipe uses the pulp of the fruit, the skin can also be used to make teas or other types of beverages. That said, take the maximum benefit that this fruit can offer.

helps to lose weight

Passion fruit is a rich source of soluble fiber. In this way, they come into contact with the water in the stomach and form a gel that makes them feel full. Therefore, natural juice is an excellent component in the diet of those who need to lose weight. Furthermore, the same fibers aid in the body’s digestive process.

Regulates blood pressure

First, passion fruit pulp is rich in potassium. Therefore, passion fruit juice becomes important for those who have problems with blood pressure. In this case, this mineral acts on muscle contractions, helping to regulate the body’s circulation process.

Natural passion fruit juice is good for the bones

In addition to potassium, passion fruit has an interesting concentration of other minerals, such as calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, copper and iron. Consequently, they end up acting to protect the bones, keeping them strong and healthy.

Step by step to prepare natural passion fruit juice

The following recipe will yield one serving to serve one person. Therefore, multiply the portions proportionally if you want to share with more people.

Ingredients

The following components are enough to obtain a tasty and beneficial natural passion fruit juice. However, please feel free to make a few changes to the recipe as per your preference. For example, flaxseed gel is an interesting item to add to the mix.

Pulp of 1 ripe passion fruit;

1 tablespoon of honey;

1 small slice of ginger (optional);

200 ml of water.

How to prepare natural juice

the preparation of natural passion fruit juice It could not be simpler. After all, what you need to do is simply blend all the ingredients in a blender. Finally, just strain and the juice will be ready to be consumed.

