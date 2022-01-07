‘The More Life, the Better!’: Paula will make an irrefutable proposal to get Baby back | come around

Teak makes a video defaming Baby

✅ With reputation in the mud, the player decided to try his luck on a team in the interior of São Paulo.

Chicão tells Neném that a team in the interior of São Paulo is selecting athletes

✅ Paula found out about Neném’s decision, and tried to prevent her lover’s departure. But Baby refused to return home and continued on his journey to the interior.

In ‘The More Life, the Better!’, Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) will make a business proposal to América — Photo: Globo

Even though the groom was dumped, Paula will arm with OswaldThe (Marcos Caruso) a plan to bring Baby back.

Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) and Osvaldo (Marcos Caruso) will invade America’s meeting in ‘Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!’ — Photo: Globe

The two will crash an America board meeting, and the owner of Terrare Cosmetics will make an irrefutable proposal to the team president.

“My proposal is simple. Cosmetics Terrare is going to launch a new line of popular products and I decided to sponsor a football team. America. With one condition: Neném remains on the team”, the businesswoman will say.

Will the president of America accept Paula’s proposal? 🤔

07 Jan

Friday

Paula can’t convince Baby to return home. Joana expels Guilherme from the surgical center. Flávia encourages Paula not to give up on Neném. Guilherme sees Death and decides to operate on his father. Celina takes the photo of Rose from Daniel’s belongings. Ingrid talks to Bianca. Paula decides to talk to América’s board and makes a proposal to the team. Murilo returns Neném’s medal and Bianca helps Ingrid get closer to the musician. Paula demands that Trombada return Osvaldo’s car. Guilherme hugs Joana after the surgery and Celina notices Rose’s discomfort. Paula and Osvaldo intercept Neném’s bus with a helicopter.

Check out the full summary for the day and week!

