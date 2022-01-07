‘The Tender Bar’, George Clooney’s film with Ben Affleck, comes to streaming – 06/01/2022 – Illustrated

Fellow actor George Clooney stars in “The Tender Bar,” a film adaptation of the memoirs of JR Moehringer, who was raised on Long Island, near New York, by an uncle who was a bartender.

This role earned Ben Affleck a Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actor. As his nephew, the protagonist of the story, is Tye Sheridan, who played the mutant Cyclops in films from the “X-Men” franchise.

Amazon Prime Video, 14 years old​

Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold

Killed in December, American writer Joan Didion is the subject of this 2017 documentary, directed by her nephew Griffin Dunne.

Netflix, 14 years old

the absurd deaf

Based on Cece Bell’s bestseller, this animated miniseries tells of a girl who loses her hearing but finds her inner superhero, which helps her overcome difficulties.

Apple TV+, free

What Do We See When We Look at the Sky?

The platform opens an exhibition about the new Georgian wave with this award-winning feature by Alexandre Koberidze. In the plot, a couple of lovers wake up magically transformed, without recognizing each other.

mubi, unrated

in the rhythm of the heart

Already shown in Brazilian cinemas, this American remake of the French “A Família Bélier” is now streaming: the story of a young woman who is the only one who hears in a family of deaf people. Siân Heder’s film is quoted at an Oscar.

Amazon Prime Video, 14 years old

Departure to French

Michelle Pfeiffer plays a ruined socialite, who moves to Paris in a borrowed apartment with her son and cat, who she believes are possessed by her husband’s spirit.

HBO Mundi, 7:50 am and 10 pm, 14 years old

John Wick: A New Day to Kill

In the second film in the action franchise, the former hit man played by Keanu Reeves returns to work to pay off a debt and finds his head is on the line.

Globe, 10:45 pm, 16 years old