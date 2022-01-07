the valuable asteroid that could save the world economy

Marina Fernandez Meteored Argentina Yesterday 7 min

NASA’s Psyche mission plans to hit the asteroid that could save the world economy, due to the enormous value it has in the minerals that comprise it. Image: JPL-NASA

Every time there is a news whose title involves an asteroid and the planet Earth, Is it over there it usually makes us a little uneasy, it can cause anguish and fear in some, or curiosity and interest in others. Or, simply, it makes us aware of how small and fragile life is on our planet, in the face of endless cosmic threats.

But this time it’s different, and the news leaves us quite surprised. Let’s tell you here how a NASA mission plans to reach the asteroid that could save the world economy, due to the enormous value it has in the minerals that compose it.

Psyche, the most valuable asteroid in the Solar System

Asteroid 16 Psyche was discovered by Annibale de Gasparis on March 17, 1852, at the Capodimonte Observatory in Naples, Italy. this rock with little more than 200 km in diameter is located between Jupiter and Mars, in the asteroid belt, at a distance from Earth ranging from 378 to 497 million kilometers.

In the list of known asteroids, most of them are rock and ice, but the 16 Psyche stands out from its group because it is apparently composed of iron and nickel. Scientist Lindy Elkins-Tanton of Arizona State University and head of the mission psyche from NASA, estimated that “if the 200-kilometer-wide body could somehow be transported to our planet, the value of its iron alone would be 1019 american dollars!”. That is, around 10 thousand quadrillion (on an Anglo-Saxon scale) and, consequently, it would save the global economy. This is because it exceeds the value assessed by Forbes at around 84.5 billion dollars in 2020.

Psyche is the only object of its kind in our entire Solar System. There are different theories about its genesis, but the one that explains that this object it was the metallic core of an ancient planet the size of Mars, which lost all of its outer layers billions of years ago due to collisions with other celestial bodies.

In the asteroid belt, all are formed by rock and ice, but the Psyque stands out from its group for being composed of iron and nickel. Illustrative image: JPL-NASA

In addition, the installation of a NASA infrared telescope at the Mauna Kea observatories has revealed evidence of presence of water or hydroxyl ions on the asteroid, in October 2016. The water is believed to have hit the asteroid through previous impacts with smaller asteroids containing volatile substances such as carbon and water.

NASA Mission to Launch in 2022

On January 4, 2017, NASA approved a project to explore the psyche with a homonymous probe. According to Elkins-Tanton, this would be the only way for humans to ‘visit’ a planetary nucleus. THE rig launch is planned to take place on August 1, 2022, at Kennedy Space Center aboard a Falcon Heavy rocket, and will enter orbit on January 31, 2026.

Psyche probe trajectory graph. It will launch in August 2022, and will travel to the asteroid using solar-electric (low-thrust) propulsion, arriving in 2026, after an overflight of Mars and gravitational assistance in 2023. Credits: JPL-NASA

the spaceship will pass 21 months orbiting the asteroid at a safe height of about 700 kilometers above its surface, mapping it and studying its properties to be able, among other things, to characterize its topography.

Gravitational field measurements will become much more accurate as the spacecraft approaches, and surface images will have a higher resolution, allowing scientists to improve their understanding of the celestial body. The spacecraft will establish a final orbit about 85 kilometers above the surface.

Advanced instruments

The Psyche probe will feature a multispectral imager, a neutron and gamma-ray spectrometer, and a magnetometer. Performing deep space optical communication (DSOC), this mission will test sophisticated new laser communication technology. Such technology encodes photon data at near-infrared wavelengths (instead of radio waves) to communicate between a probe in deep space and Earth.

Using light instead of radio allows the spacecraft to communicate more data in a given amount of time. The DSOC team is based at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Psyche Quest Objectives

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory is responsible for mission management, operations and navigation. Maxar (formerly SSL) will build the spacecraft’s solar-electric propulsion chassis with a payload, and all the instrumentation mentioned above.

The Psyche probe will feature a multispectral imager, a gamma-ray and neutron spectrometer, and a magnetometer. Illustrative image: JPL-NASA

Among its objectives and goals is the understanding of a hitherto unexplored planetary block: iron cores. Furthermore, will examine for the first time an asteroid that is not made of rock and ice, but of metal.

NASA will seek strictly determine whether Psyche is a core or whether it is an unfused material, estimating the relative ages of each region from the surface of the asteroid. They will also try to answer whether the small metallic bodies have the same light elements that are found in the Earth’s high pressure core and whether Psyche was formed under more oxidizing or reducing conditions than our planet’s core.

Unfortunately, within NASA’s current goals is not the ability to “drag” Psyche to Earth to save the world economy; but with the rapid progress of space science… who knows what might happen in the future, right?!