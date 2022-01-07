‘The Voice +’: Thais Fersoza is the new backstage presenter of the reality show | 2022

Make way for the newest presenter of The Voice + in 2022: Thais Fersoza arrives at the music competition team to brighten up – even more! – a second season from the program. ✨🎤 The actress and presenter joins Andre Marques in command of the dispute, and will be in charge of covering everything that happens behind the scenes of the most beloved stage of the Brazil !

“I’m delighted with the version ‘The Voice+’, in which people over 60 take the stage to sing and fulfill their dreams. It’s never too late to start. And being a part of it has been very exciting for me,” she said.

The partnership with Andre even comes from other carnivals: the two have been friends for over 20 years and were together in Workout, where they played the unforgettable calf’s foot jelly and carla. The characters even lived a affair in the story, and Marques took the opportunity to remember his friendship with Fersoza.

2 out of 6 Same smile! Thais Fersoza at the time of ‘Malhação’ — Photo: Acervo Globo The same smile! Thais Fersoza at the time of ‘Malhação’ — Photo: Acervo Globo

“I’m very happy with the news. I’ve known Tatá for over 20 years, when we made ‘Malhação’ together, and our characters had a flirtation. In addition, she’s married to Teló, who I had the pleasure of meeting as well. . Tatá is mega talented and, without a doubt, comes to the Voice family to add up”, celebrated the presenter.

Michel Teló is seven times champion of the format, joining the six seasons he won, in original version of the program, and another one that won by the kids, in 2021, and is it not that the countryman usually wins tributes from Thais in the networks? Casalzão does it like that, right! 👏

3 of 6 Teló with his wife, Thais Fersoza, and children Melinda and Theodoro — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Teló with his wife, Thais Fersoza, and children Melinda and Theodoro — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Check out the interview with the presenter! ⬇

What is the feeling of returning to TV Globo as the presenter of ‘The Voice+’?

“Returning to TV Globo is very enjoyable. It’s a thrill, it’s my story, it’s a reunion with me, because that’s where I started my career at age 12 — at that time it was my life’s dream to be on TV. I feel like I’m going back to TV. home, to a place of affection, welcoming, memories. Being the presenter of ‘The Voice+’ is an honor. I always joke that we’re not one thing. “Oh, you’re an actress and period”… Na True, you can be whatever you want! You can be many things and I, throughout my career, pursued this mix of actress and presenter.”

4 of 6 Teló poses with his parents, children and wife, Thais Fersoza, on his 40th birthday — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Teló poses with his parents, children and wife, Thais Fersoza, on his 40th birthday — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

“My last job in acting was in 2016, and since then, I’ve studied, searched and struggled to also get to this place as a presenter. I created my channel, started not only presenting but also interviewing… which gave me experience. So, being a presenter, back at the station that welcomed me in the first place as an actress, is a great gift. It’s a very successful partnership for many years. I’m delighted with the version ‘The Voice+’, in which people from this generation rise to the top stage to sing and fulfill old dreams. It’s never too late to start. And being a part of it has been very exciting for me.”

You are already familiar with the format. But what is your expectation for the debut on ‘Voice+’?

“The expectation is very high. I think the program is sensational. It’s a program for the whole family, for all ages – it’s timeless. It’s a program that moves, brings the family together in front of the TV to cheer, cheer and be moved. And , particularly, speaks to me a lot.”

5 out of 6 Thais Fersoza is excited for her debut on ‘The Voice +’ — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Thais Fersoza is excited for her debut on ‘The Voice +’ — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

“I think it’s the most beautiful thing to see people fulfilling this dream. “Hey, I never had the opportunity, I thought I never would, and now it’s my turn”, you know? I’m very happy to be part of this, to be close to people, of being able to live this emotion with each one.”

You share a lot of content about motherhood and children. And ‘The Voice+’ is dedicated to 60+ people. What is your expectation to talk to this age group and share your stories with the public?

“My expectation is the biggest and the best, precisely because of this. I feel that I have created a connection with my audience. I’m sure it will be amazing to deal with the 60+. More than with the little ones, I speak directly with the parents. And, on ‘The Voice+’ I arrive wanting to add, to be together, to really tell stories, to thrill…”

6 of 6 Thais Fersoza is an open mother-owl — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Thais Fersoza is an open mother-owl — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

“And always with the same commitment that I have on my channel, on my social networks, to show real life, the emotion, the feeling that comes from the heart, that goes through. I feel that my return to TV couldn’t be in a good way more special, in such an exciting program that deals with dreams… it’s super rewarding!”

With artistic direction of Creso Eduardo Macedo, the new season of The Voice+ is scheduled to premiere on January 30, on TV Globo, and airs on Sundays, after Maximum temperature.

Remember the final of the first season of ‘The Voice +’! 👇