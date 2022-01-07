The weapons of war of the future that are already reality

The year 2021 consolidated a fundamental shift in British defense policy, representing what is actually a trend for major military powers: the budget for digital technology, artificial intelligence and cybernetics grows; budgets for conventional equipment and for the support of large troops decrease.

All this at a time when Russian forces are concentrating on Ukraine’s borders, Moscow has been demanding the withdrawal of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) from some of its member states, and China is making more and more noise about Taiwan’s retake — with the use of force if necessary.

Regional conflicts are also taking place in various parts of the planet. Ethiopia is experiencing civil war, Ukraine’s separatist conflict has killed more than 14,000 people since 2014, the Syrian insurgency continues, and Islamic State is ravaging parts of Africa.

These are signs that the “war of the future” is already here.

On November 16, Russia conducted a missile test in space, destroying one of its own satellites. In the summer (northern hemisphere), China conducted tests with its advanced hypersonic missiles, capable of traveling at speeds many times faster than that of sound.

Cyber ​​attacks, from the nuisances to the predatory, have become an everyday occurrence—characterizing a “subthreshold war.”

Michele Flournoy was the Pentagon’s policy chief dedicated to US strategy during the tenures of Presidents Clinton and Obama. She believes that the West’s focus on the Middle East over the past two decades has allowed its opponents to get too far ahead in military terms.

“We are really at a strategic inflection point where we — the US, the UK and our allies — are moving away from 20 years of focusing on fighting terrorism and insurgencies, the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and looking up to realize that we are now in a very serious competition between the great powers”, analyzes Flournoy.







Ukrainian soldiers carry out military exercises with representatives of the US and other NATO countries Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

She is referring, of course, to Russia and China, which were described by the British government report Integrated Review as, respectively, an “acute threat” and the long-term “strategic rival” of the West.

“While we were focused on the Middle East as a whole,” she says, “these countries studied the Western mode of warfare. And they started investing massively in a number of new technologies.”

Much of this was targeted at cyber activity, with attacks capable of influencing elections and stealing sensitive data. This is well below the threshold of war and for the most part deniable.





Image released by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows the new Tsirkon hypersonic missile being tested in the White Sea Photo: EPA / BBC News Brazil

But what if the current tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine, between the US-China rivalry over Taiwan, erupted? What would that look like?

Meia Nouwens, senior researcher at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), says that this would likely happen in a very fast-paced scenario, with strong influence from the information domain.

“The People’s Liberation Army of China has built a new agency called the Strategic Support Force, which monitors issues related to space, electronic warfare and cyber capabilities,” he exemplifies.

In practice, this means that the first things that would possibly occur would be massive cyber attacks from both sides. There would be attempts to block the rival by interrupting communications, including satellites, or even cutting undersea cables essential for carrying data.

I asked Franz-Stefan Gady, an expert on future wars at the IIS, what this would mean for you and me here in our common rut. Could our phones suddenly stop working, gas stations run out of fuel, and food distribution turn to chaos?

“In all probability, yes,” he says. “Because great powers are massively investing not just in offensive cyber capabilities, but also in electronic warfare capabilities that can block satellites and disrupt communication. Therefore, not just the military, but societies at large will be prime targets in future conflicts. “

The biggest military danger here is unplanned escalation. If your satellites aren’t communicating and your strategists in underground command bunkers can’t be sure what’s going on, then it’s going to be extremely difficult to calibrate the next move.

Meia Nouwens believes this leaves them with the choice to respond in a “minimalist” or “maximalist” way, which carries the inherent risk of further escalation of tension.

One factor likely to play an important role in future warfare is artificial intelligence. This can greatly accelerate decision-making and commander response times, enabling them to process information much faster.

Here, the US potentially has a qualitative advantage over its opponents, and Michele Flournoy believes this could offset areas where the West is outnumbered by China’s vast People’s Liberation Army.

But there is one area where the West is lagging dangerously behind Russia and China. They are hypersonic missiles – projectiles that can fly anywhere between five and 27 times the speed of sound and carry a conventional or nuclear warhead.

Russia has announced successful tests of its Zircon hypersonic cruise missile, proclaiming it can defeat any defense anywhere in the world.





Dong Feng 17 missiles were presented by China in military parade in the year 2019 Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

The Chinese Dong Feng 17 missile, first unveiled in 2019, carries a hypersonic glider vehicle (HGV) that can maneuver through the atmosphere with an almost unpredictable trajectory, making intercepting difficult.

Recent tests with this technology in the US have not gone so well. The arrival of these missiles in China’s arsenal is now making Washington think twice about going to war to defend Taiwan if Beijing decides to invade it.

However, the Russian forces that are now concentrated on the Ukrainian border mainly carry conventional weapons, tanks, armored vehicles and troops, although they certainly have the capability to carry out electronic warfare and a cyber offensive.

The United Kingdom decided to cut conventional equipment and invest in new technologies. Franz-Stefan Gady, the expert on the wars of the future, believes this will certainly benefit the British 20 years from now, but before that there will be a worrying gap.

“I think we’re going to have a very dangerous period in the next five to 10 years when a lot of this restructuring is going to happen. At the same time, many of these emerging technology resources won’t be mature enough to really have an operational impact,” he says.

And the next five to 10 years may well present more dangerous challenges for Western security.

So is the future necessarily worrying? Michele Flournoy believes not, if the powers involved collaborate closely with allies and invest in the right places.

“If we join our minds and really invest in the right technologies, the right concepts, and develop them with speed and scale, we should be able to stop the war of the great powers,” she says. “We must be able to achieve our goals and keep the Indo-Pacific, for example, free, open and prosperous in the future.”

