The world’s most expensive house is up for auction for R$1.67 billion; place has nightclub, race track and theater — see photos and watch the tour!

If you have (a lot) of money saved, the time to spend is now! The most expensive house in the world will be up for auction, and it’s on sale, ok?! Kkk Entitled as “The One”, “The Only” in Portuguese, the property is located in the famous Bel-Air neighborhood in Los Angeles (USA), and will be auctioned on the Concierge Auctions platform from February 7th to 10th.

Currently, the mansion is listed at a value of US$ 295 million, which equates to around R$ 1.67 billion in the current value of the dollar. But the same house has already been valued at US$ 500 million, which is equivalent to R$ 2.84 billion. It’s almost a bargain, right?! With agents Aaron Kirman, Branden and Rayni Williams behind the transaction, if the property is sold, it will be the biggest online purchase ever. Wow!

“The One” was built by developer Nile Niami over the past 10 years and has only recently been completed. Now behold: it was never inhabited! In a land of 40 thousand square meters, the place has a beautiful 360º view. From the building’s elevated position, from the top you can see the Pacific Ocean, downtown Los Angeles and the San Gabriel range. In addition, the property has no fewer than 20 rooms, the largest measuring 510 square meters.

The leisure area features a private nightclub, infinity pool, hot tub, two saunas, beauty salon, jogging path, four bowling alleys, two-story library, a 40-seat theater, tennis court and a cellar for 10,000 bottles.

How little or do you want more? Because there’s still so much more… The mansion has a panoramic deck, a philanthropic wing, a gym, a cigar lounge and the garage is so extensive that it has a capacity for 30 cars, in addition to being equipped with two revolving tables to display the cars. Ufa! I just got tired of writing everything in place! Check out some photos of the place:

Watch the tour of the house:

Since not everything in the wealthy world is flowers, the house has already been placed on liquidation by the Los Angeles County Superior Court, to get the creditors of builder Nile Niami paid. It accumulates US$ 165 million in debt and loans, which equates to around R$ 940 million. Jeez!