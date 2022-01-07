These new features promise to revolutionize hair coloring at home and in the salon – Hair

Put your hand in the air who didn’t color their hair at home during confinement? Or… at least thought about it? Many, we know. According to data from L’Oréal, the home hair coloring business grew by 6%, consequence of the closing of hairdressing salons. Taking advantage of these numbers, the French beauty giant launches two new products that will leave everyone and everything hanging.

THE L’Oréal Group unveiled its latest innovation in Beauty technology in the hair color category: Colorsonic, a device created to uniformly mix and apply the dye to the hair, through an innovative process. And yet, the coloright, a coloring system for salon professionals, which leads to a personalized hair color, with more than 1500 shade possibilities.

The promise of even, bright color with Colorsonic

Lightweight and portable, the Colorsonic utilizes a custom blending mechanism to combine a precise amount of developer and formula to create optimal hair color. Then, the device distributes the right dose of color and applies it to the hair, through an oscillating dispenser of bristles, which move in a zigzag pattern to distribute it evenly over the hair. we explain the step by step:

First of all, select the color you want, among 40 shades available on the Colorsonic website. The ammonia-free coloring kit is sent directly to your home. Load the color cartridge in the device to mix with the developer and are kept separate until the device is turned on. A mandatory requirement to preserve color and keep it fresh. The oscillating dispenser moves 300 times a minute to effectively and quickly cover hair, preventing leaks, saturation and spills. An accessory for long hair is also included, for an even application from roots to ends. After waiting for 30 minutes, just rinse your hair and you’re ready! Remove the cartridge from the device and save the surplus for retouching at any time, being another innovation of the Colorsonic cartridge system.

The French company has been increasingly committed to the sustainability of your products and equipment, which is also reflected in this release. The Colorsonic cartridge is recyclable, so less plastic is used than traditional home coloring; the gloves that come with the kit are reusable up to 10 times; and, finally, certified recyclable paper packaging is used. L’Oréal plans to launch Colorsonic to consumers in the US from early 2023.

You can now have your unique color with Coloright