This month’s electricity bill will come at a discount for those who saved in 2021 | Economy

Consumers who have reduced energy costs will have a discount this monthFreepik

Published 06/01/2022 2:56 PM

Rio – Consumers who reduced their electricity use by at least 10% between September and December 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, will receive a discount on this month’s electricity bill, compared to last month’s expenditure . The reduction is R$ 0.50 for each kWh saved in the time stipulated by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) and has a limit of 20% in relation to the energy saved. Thus, if the consumer saves 30%, for example, he will receive the bonus limited to the reduced 20%.

According to Aneel, the date of receipt of these invoices varies depending on the distributor. “Many consumers have already received invoices for December 2021, and others will receive this invoice in 2022,” explained the agency. The calculated bonus will be informed in the electricity bill for the month of December 2021 and credited as a deduction from the amount payable on the subsequent electricity bill. In all, the distributors are expected to give about R$ 1.62 billion in discounts to customers, according to a letter from the Brazilian Association of Electric Energy Distributors (Abradee) obtained by G1 Portal.

Low voltage consumers (group B) and medium and high voltage consumers (group A) are eligible to receive the bonus, only from residential, industrial, commerce, services and other activities, rural and public service consumption classes, including those with the benefit of the Social Electricity Tariff (TSEE). Customers who are not eligible to receive the bonus are those with a distributed generation system (generators and beneficiaries), special and free consumers (who purchase electricity in the free contracting environment) and those who do not have a history of metered consumption that allows the measurement of the reduction.

Enel informed that the bonus of customers who reduced their energy consumption within the stipulated period will be granted in this month’s bill (January 2022). The account will show the reduced energy volume (R$ 0.50 discount for each kWh saved) and the bonus amount in reais. To be eligible to receive the bonus, the client must have achieved a reduction greater than 10% for the period of validity of the federal government program. The bonus amount is limited to a 20% reduction.

Readjustment may drop to 9%

Consumers will have to continue to live with increased electricity bills this year, but the billion-dollar financial bailout to the electricity sector structured by the government should avoid a “tariff”. The average readjustment in tariffs, initially estimated at 21%, may drop to 9.14%, depending on the value of the financial transaction. The projection considers financing in the order of R$ 15 billion, as has been suggested in recent months.

The estimate is contained in an official document from the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) sent to the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME). Despite avoiding an explosion in electricity bills in 2022, the bill will arrive in the future, as the loan will be diluted in fees over the next few years and will bear high interest rates.

The document presented to the MME outlines six scenarios, involving loans in the order of R$ 10 billion to R$ 15 billion. The expected average readjustments range from 9.14% to 11.58% – the greater the financed volume, the lower the projected readjustment. In defense of the need for contributions to the electricity sector to resolve the situation, the document points out that, in addition to the costs of the water crisis, tariffs will also be pressured by inflation rates, the dollar rate and the expenses of measures to recover the reservoirs.