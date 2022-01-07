This month’s electricity bill will come at a discount for those who saved in 2021 | Economy

Consumers who have reduced energy costs will have a discount this monthFreepik
Published 06/01/2022
Rio – Consumers who reduced their electricity use by at least 10% between September and December 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, will receive a discount on this month’s electricity bill, compared to last month’s expenditure . The reduction is R$ 0.50 for each kWh saved in the time stipulated by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) and has a limit of 20% in relation to the energy saved. Thus, if the consumer saves 30%, for example, he will receive the bonus limited to the reduced 20%.
According to Aneel, the date of receipt of these invoices varies depending on the distributor. “Many consumers have already received invoices for December 2021, and others will receive this invoice in 2022,” explained the agency. The calculated bonus will be informed in the electricity bill for the month of December 2021 and credited as a deduction from the amount payable on the subsequent electricity bill. In all, the distributors are expected to give about R$ 1.62 billion in discounts to customers, according to a letter from the Brazilian Association of Electric Energy Distributors (Abradee) obtained by G1 Portal.
Customers who are not eligible to receive the bonus are those with a distributed generation system (generators and beneficiaries), special and free consumers (who purchase electricity in the free contracting environment) and those who do not have a history of metered consumption that allows the measurement of the reduction.
Enel informed that the bonus of customers who reduced their energy consumption within the stipulated period will be granted in this month’s bill (January 2022). The account will show the reduced energy volume (R$ 0.50 discount for each kWh saved) and the bonus amount in reais. To be eligible to receive the bonus, the client must have achieved a reduction greater than 10% for the period of validity of the federal government program. The bonus amount is limited to a 20% reduction.
Light, on the other hand, was contacted, but did not manifest itself.
