THREE NEW GAMES have just arrived on the Xbox Game Pass!

Raju Singh 2 hours ago Technology Comments Off on THREE NEW GAMES have just arrived on the Xbox Game Pass! 2 Views

Are you already enjoying the new games that have just arrived on the Xbox Game Pass?

As revealed earlier this week, more three new games just made it to the Xbox Game Pass as the Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

Check out the list of games that have just arrived on the service:

  • Embr (Cloud, Console and PC);
  • Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Console and PC);
  • Outer Wilds (Cloud, Console and PC);

be a member VIP gives Xbox central on YouTube and have access to exclusive content, in addition to following on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook to stay on top of all the news about Xbox.

Check out our list of games and equipment at promotion! Click here and check it out.

Remember that you can subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for only BRL 5. Click here and subscribe! *Only valid for new subscribers.

THE Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the subscription service that unites Xbox Live Gold that you have allows you to play online, chat with friends, rescue games from Games with Gold, have exclusive discounts in addition to many other advantages, with the Game Pass which is the subscription games library, where you’ll have a slew of updated titles available every month, including all Xbox exclusives at launch. Ultimate subscribers also have access to the catalog of EA PLAY, with more than 70 games from Electronic Arts.

I don’t have much to say. All I know is that I like games (especially GTA), technology and aviation. Follow me there on Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/gabrielctxb

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Space tourism and return to the moon: missions to keep an eye on in 2022 – 06/01/2022

The year 2021 was a busy year for space exploration. We saw the first missions …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved