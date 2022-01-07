Thursday 6th of January | Summary of the day

survey points omicron in 92.6% of Covid cases analyzed in Brazil – and the city of Goiás registers the 1st death by variant of the coronavirus in the country. Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in several Brazilian regions. Biden calls Trump a threat and loser in the one-year speech of the Capitol invasion. The in-flight bag tips on shopping guide. And the list with 20 most awaited albums of 2022.

A study carried out by the Todos pela Saúde Institute (ITpS), in partnership with the Dasa and DB Molecula laboratories, identified the omicron variant in 92.6% of Covid cases analyzed in Brazil. The researchers evaluated 2,463 samples collected between December 26 and January 1st. Another indication of the new considerable advance of the disease across the country: the volume of positive results for coronavirus in pharmacy tests tripled in the last week of the year, according to the Brazilian Association of Pharmacy and Drugstore Chains (Abrafarma). In addition, this Thursday (6) the city of Aparecida de Goiânia (GO) reported having registered the first death by omicron in Brazil. The victim is a 68-year-old man who had chronic lung disease and hypertension. He was already vaccinated with three doses, according to the local city hall. Experts point out that immunization reduces the risk of death from Covid and prevents the worsening of cases, but does not prevent contamination.

And yet Bolsonaro’s denial speech…

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) attacked infant vaccination against Covid and distorted information about child deaths. In an interview with TV Nova Nordeste, he minimized the number of deaths from the disease in this age group, saying that it is almost zero. But the Ministry of Health reports that, since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 308 victims who were between 5 and 11 years old.

Heavy rains continue to cause destruction in several regions of Brazil. In Bahia, for example, which has been punished by storms since the beginning of last month, a school in the south of the state was destroyed. In Santa Catarina, a city was swept away by a tornado that reached more than 100 km/h. In the interior of São Paulo, a bridge collapsed (photo above). See, below, some reports that we published this Thursday and that portray the impact of the storms:

Biden calls Trump a liar 📣🗽

On the day the Capitol invaded a year ago, US President Joe Biden called his predecessor Donald Trump a “loser” and a “liar” and accused him of posing a continuing threat to democracy. Soon after the speech, Trump reacted and released a statement in which he declared that the current occupant of the White House is trying to “further divide America” ​​- he added that “all this political theater is just a distraction from the fact that Biden has failed completely Is totally”.

On January 6, 2021, Trump’s followers stormed the headquarters of the US Congress to try to reverse the then-reelection candidate’s defeat. The attack left five dead, including a police officer.

g1 Shopping Guide: in-flight suitcase 🧳✈️

This Thursday is the day of the in-flight bag in the Shopping Guide of the g1. The item is very coveted for being an option that can be transported in the luggage compartment or in the cabin of the plane – that is, without the need to check it out. But beware: it is important to pay attention to details such as size and weight. Translating: your suitcase needs to be small and compact. In addition, according to the rules of the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac), hand luggage cannot exceed 10 kg. Here, we give you tips for choosing the ideal model for your case.

