Tiktoker commemorates engagement after mother’s death and says: ‘Cruel Internet’ – National

Tiktoker Stephanie Mecco generated controversy on social media after celebrating the engagement of a video in which she appears dancing alongside her hospitalized mother. The influencer’s mother died the day after TikTok was recorded.

In Instagram stories, Stephanie posted a screenshot of Tiktok’s account thanking me for the repercussions. “Thanks mom, our last video together is getting almost 7 million views, more than 600,000 likes. This was without a doubt his gift to fulfill our dream”, wrote Stephanie.

After receiving a series of reviews, the influencer published a video explaining itself. “Last time I come to the public to give any explanation. I recorded this video on the 30th, the last day I saw my mother alive! I never imagined she would pass away the next day. She was conscious, we put the music she loved to play, we played with her, we talked and even though she didn’t speak, she responded. She squeezed our hand, her eyes were tearing even closed, she shook her head. We recorded the video my brother and I, hoping that one day she would see it and say: ‘I went through this and now I’m fine’. But unfortunately she died on the 31st, I posted this video as a tribute”, says the beginning of the caption.

“I never imagined the repercussions. She was always an optimistic, happy person and always faced problems with a smile. It was my number one, recorded with me, recorded me, supported me in everything. I posted the stories as a thank you to the wonderful woman she was and thanks to her teaching and encouragement I was growing. It was our dream for me to grow up on social media. When her video blew up I thought: ‘she did it’. It was what she always wanted. But unfortunately the internet is cruel and the people are horrible!”, continued the young woman.

“Many understood and are supporting me, the minority is trying to put me down. Gossip sites that have caught a story out of order and are advertising it with the caption ‘Digital influencer celebrates views with mother’s death’ haven’t seen the previous stories to understand. Stop distilling hatred for me and my family”, he asked, finishing the post.