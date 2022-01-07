“To B. Viana’s place;” 31-year-old defender who plays in La Liga is offered to Mengão and Braz waits for “ok” from P. Sousa

Paulo Sousa arrives in Brazil this Friday (7th) to start work at Flamengo. The Portuguese has already given an interview in Portugal, he quoted Jorge Jesus and he showed no fear of the “shadow” of the Flamengo idol, who made history at Mais Querido between 2019 and 2020. The statement has had a lot of impact on the web.

“All the Portuguese coaches have been doing good work everywhere, we have a lot of quality, but the pressure and responsibility is continuous in a club as big as Flamengo. We want to continue on the path of victories. (Jorge Jesus) is no ghost. He is a very good coach, he has shown this throughout his career. He has always demonstrated his quality and his passion, just as I will also try to express mine”, he said.

This night (06), journalist Mauro Sant Anna reported that the defender Gabriel Paulista, formerly of Arsenal and currently at Valencia, was offered to Flamengo. The player is 31 years old and his contract with the Spanish club runs until June 2024. The CRF is looking for a defender after the departure of Bruno Viana.

“The athlete (Gabriel Paulista) would be interested in returning to Brazilian football. He knows how to play, he has quality and he would be a player who, for sure, if he returned to Brazilian football, he would be above average by the standards of our football”, said the Mengão sectorist.

The journalist continued talking about the subject: “(…) At the time it was offered, Flamengo had as a priority to agree with a new coach, which has already happened. Now, Flamengo promises to study this offer more carefully and, if necessary, open the proposal to count on the player (…)”, added.