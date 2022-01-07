Transcol ticket becomes more expensive from Sunday





Photo: Fábio Nunes/AT



The passage of Transcol System buses will become more expensive, starting this Sunday (9), due to a 5% readjustment approved this Friday morning (7), during the meeting of the Management Council of Public Transport Systems Urban Passengers in the Greater Vitória Metropolitan Region (CGTRAN). The collegiate is the one that deliberates on the tariffs.

With the increase, the value goes from R$4 to R$4.20. The discounted rate on Sunday will go from R$3.50 to R$3.65 and the Bike GV goes from R$2.00 to R$2.10.

According to the Espírito Santo State Public Transport Company for Collective Passengers (Ceturb-ES), “the realignment of prices is necessary to fulfill the system’s concession contract, signed in 2014, which provides for annual adjustments in January “. They also claim that the applied readjustment index was below the accumulated inflation, which closed the year at 10.74%

According to the secretary of Mobility and Infrastructure, Fábio Damasceno, there was a request for a 20% readjustment by the companies, equivalent to the value of R$ 4.80. “We pondered with Ceturb, the Council and Semobi itself, to apply a percentage of less than half of the inflation rate. We managed to keep the subsidy at a healthy level and reduce the pressure of inflation for the user”.

The CEO of Ceturb-ES, Raphael Trés, added that due to the balanced system and fair tariff, it will be possible, in 2022, to acquire new planning software that will speed up the provision of the Company’s services. “The investment in technology has provided for the optimization of the system and the improvement of the service provided”.

Ceturb also informed that the meeting took place in the auditorium of the Department of Buildings and Highways of Espírito Santo (DER-ES), in Vitória. “CGTRAN has representatives from the Government, the private sector and organized civil society”, says the company.

Currently, the Transcol System operates with 1,600 vehicles in its fleet, approximately 12,700 daily trips and 520 thousand passengers per day, considering working days.

In 2021, the system was expanded, starting to operate the lines that serve the municipality of Vitória. As the Capital does not have a terminal, the temporal integration system was implemented, which allows users in Vitória to pay a fee and board trunk lines (which go from terminal to terminal), at pre-established points and routes.

Understand

In the Transcol Concession contract, it is defined that the tariff readjustments are annual and follow a calculation formula that takes into account costs such as labor, fuel and vehicles. Since the last adjustment, in January 2021, the variation was 11.08% for salaries; on average 50% for diesel; 16.92% for vehicles; and 17.17% of the IGP-DI.

The formula consists of a set of price variation indices for the main inputs used in the production and provision of Transcol services, distributed as follows:

– 20% of the variation in the price of a liter of diesel oil;

– 16% of vehicle variation;

– 54% of the variation in the wages of drivers and collectors;

– 10% of the variation of the IGP-DI (General Price Index – Internal Availability) calculated and published by Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV).

The sum of changes in this set of price indices, weighted by the weight of each type of input, results in the rate of change in the value of the tariff, which is partially paid by users and partially paid through State Government subsidies.