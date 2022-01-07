Transcol ticket goes up to R$ 4.20 in Grande Vitória from Sunday (9)

Transcol bus at the Itaciba Terminal. Credit: Fernando Madeira

The Transcol bus fare will become more expensive as of next Sunday (9), when a 5% readjustment will take effect. With this, the value of the ticket goes from R$ 4.00 to R$ 4.20. In addition to the base rate, adopted from Monday to Saturday, the discounted rate on Sunday will go from R$ 3.50 to R$ 3.65. Bike GV tickets will go from R$ 2.00 to R$ 2.10.

Ticket price: BRL 4.20

Rate on Sundays: R$ 3.65

Bike GV: R$ 2.10

According to the state government, the realignment of prices is necessary to fulfill the system’s concession contract, signed in 2014, which provides for annual adjustments in January. The adjustment index applied was well below the accumulated inflation, which closed the year at 10.74% (IPCA).

Transcol’s concession contract provides for annual tariff adjustments, following a calculation formula that takes into account costs such as labor, fuel and vehicles.

According to information from the State Government, since the last adjustment, in January 2021, the variation was 11.08% for salaries; on average 50% for diesel; 16.92% for vehicles; and 17.17% of the IGP-DI. Transcol’s tariff calculation formula is constituted as follows:

20% of the variation in the price of a liter of diesel oil;

16% of vehicle variation;

54% of the variation in the wages of drivers and collectors;

10% of the variation of the IGP-DI (General Price Index – Internal Availability) calculated and published by Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV).

“The sum of the variations in this set of price indices, weighted by the weight of each type of input, results in the rate of variation in the value of the tariff that is partially paid by users and partially paid through State Government subsidies”, he highlighted to Ceturb-ES, in a note.

The secretary of Mobility and Infrastructure, Fábio Damasceno pointed out that, in view of the increase in costs, there was a request for a 20% increase in the tariff by the companies, equivalent to R$ 4.80%. “We pondered with Ceturb, the Council and Semobi itself, to apply a percentage of less than half of the inflation rate. We managed to keep the subsidy at a healthy level and reduce the pressure of inflation for the user”.

In addition to the recomposition of expenses, the forecast is that the tariff readjustment will allow for new investments, including in technology. According to the CEO of Ceturb-ES, Raphael Trés, there is a forecast that the acquisition of new planning software will speed up the provision of the Company’s services. “The investment in technology has provided for the optimization of the system and the improvement of the service provided”.

The readjustment was presented at the meeting of the Management Council of Urban Public Transport Systems for Passengers in the Greater Vitória Metropolitan Region (CGTRAN), a collegiate body that deliberates on fares, this Friday morning (7th). The council has representatives from the Government, the private sector and organized civil society.