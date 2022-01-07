Truck follows GPS route and spends three days on the edge of a cliff – News

A bloodied man was spotted on the hood of a truck traveling on a Florida highway
In an interview with TMZ news website, Edward Hughes, the cargo vehicle driver, said he had stopped after noticing the strange figure waving from the side of the road.
Despite his good will, the unidentified man grabbed the truck and began slamming a metal object into the windshield.
In a panic, Hughes accelerated, trying to get rid of the madman.
According to the Daily Mail tab, the driver covered about 15 km with the man on the hood
The nightmare only ended when the police managed to stop the truck and detain the uncontrolled boy
The suspect was referred to the hospital for evaluation. So far, there is no official explanation that justifies his behavior.
According to Fox News, the Highway Patrol did not say whether Hughes will be penalized in any way
Another driver ran away with a sixty-year-old on the hood after an accident on a highway. Understand below!
A driver was registered on highway 90 in Massachusetts, USA, driving a car at 110 km/h with a sixty-year-old clinging to the hood
According to a WFXT report, Richard Kamrowski (above), 65, and Mark Fitzgerald, 37, had a minor collision on the road.
Richard got out of the car and began to argue with Mark, who remained in the vehicle.
However, Mark decided to flee the scene of the accident and Richard clung to the hood of the car, which continued on its journey.
‘I thought he would run me over,’ said the sixty-year-old
‘He accelerated and slowed down trying to make me slip’
Richard’s despair lasted about 2.5 miles, according to the Massachusetts State Police
And it only ended when an armed driver traveling along the highway decided to intervene, forcing Mark out of the vehicle.
The reckless driver declined to speak to the press and will face charges of violent attack, negligent driving and accident scene abandonment
Richard will also not go unnoticed and will be indicted for disorderly conduct.
