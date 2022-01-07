Truck follows GPS route and spends three days on the edge of a cliff – News

A bloodied man was spotted on the hood of a truck traveling on a Florida highway Assembly/R7

In an interview with TMZ news website, Edward Hughes, the cargo vehicle driver, said he had stopped after noticing the strange figure waving from the side of the road. Playback/Video/Daily Mail

Despite his good will, the unidentified man grabbed the truck and began slamming a metal object into the windshield. Playback/Video/Daily Mail

In a panic, Hughes accelerated, trying to get rid of the madman. Playback/Video/Daily Mail

According to the Daily Mail tab, the driver covered about 15 km with the man on the hood Playback/Video/Daily Mail

The nightmare only ended when the police managed to stop the truck and detain the uncontrolled boy Playback/Video/Daily Mail

The suspect was referred to the hospital for evaluation. So far, there is no official explanation that justifies his behavior. Playback/Video/Daily Mail

According to Fox News, the Highway Patrol did not say whether Hughes will be penalized in any way Another driver ran away with a sixty-year-old on the hood after an accident on a highway. Understand below! Playback/Video/Daily Mail

A driver was registered on highway 90 in Massachusetts, USA, driving a car at 110 km/h with a sixty-year-old clinging to the hood Assembly/R7

According to a WFXT report, Richard Kamrowski (above), 65, and Mark Fitzgerald, 37, had a minor collision on the road. Playback/WFXT

Richard got out of the car and began to argue with Mark, who remained in the vehicle. Reproduction/YouTube/ABC News

However, Mark decided to flee the scene of the accident and Richard clung to the hood of the car, which continued on its journey. Reproduction/YouTube/ABC News

'I thought he would run me over,' said the sixty-year-old Reproduction/YouTube/ABC News

‘He accelerated and slowed down trying to make me slip’ Reproduction/YouTube/ABC News

Richard's despair lasted about 2.5 miles, according to the Massachusetts State Police Reproduction/YouTube/ABC News

And it only ended when an armed driver traveling along the highway decided to intervene, forcing Mark out of the vehicle. Reproduction/YouTube/ABC News

The reckless driver declined to speak to the press and will face charges of violent attack, negligent driving and accident scene abandonment Reproduction/YouTube/ABC News