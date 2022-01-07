Truck market grows 43% in 2021; see the best sellers

THE fenabrave, the national federation that brings together vehicle dealerships, released the balance of sales of buses and trucks in 2021, as well as the projections of license plates for the sector in this year that begins. After a consistent growth of almost 43% in licenses last year, the entity forecasts a more moderate increase, of 5.2%, for the sector in 2022.

Despite the positive numbers, the president of Fenabrave, José Maurício Andreta Júnior, recently elected for the 2022-2024 triennium, says that this year will be challenging for the industry. In other words, the sector will still face problems such as lack of components. As well as economic challenges, followed by elections.

“Our studies point to the growth of all automotive segments this year. But, it is clear that situational situations can affect these estimates, considering that the industry still suffers from a lack of inputs. In addition, we are facing a still turbulent economy. And starting a year in which we will have elections, which usually create a scenario of uncertainty”, says Andreta Jr.

In this sense, the first projection for the year shows that the truck sector may grow 7.3% in 2022.

Trucks have promising performance in the sector

It is noteworthy that sales of new trucks in Brazil stood out in the sector in 2021. Thus, with almost 12 thousand licensed units, the truck segment registered the highest increase in license plates, when compared to the entire automotive sector.

In this sense, in December 2021, the sector sold 11,986 trucks, compared to the 10,559 units sold in November. That is, an increase of 13.51%. Furthermore, month-on-month, December 2021 registered an increase of 24.36% compared to December 2020. That year the sector sold 9,638 units.

In any case, in the year, the truck industry sold 127,357 thousand units. Therefore, an increase of 42.82% when compared to 2020, which ended with 89,173 registered trucks.

It is noteworthy that the performance of the segment in 2021 is greater than in 2019, before the pandemic. That year, the industry sold 101,735 trucks.

“The volume of transactions has stabilized at a high level. In addition, there are many units already sold last year, which should still be delivered in the coming months”, explains Andreta Jr.

Volkswagen leads truck sales in Brazil

However, from January to December 2021, the Volkswagen Trucks and Buses showed the best performance. In other words, it accounts for 29.41% of total licenses. Next comes the Mercedes-Benz with 29.18%. after the Volvo, with 17.13% of licenses. Then, fourth to Scania, with 12.25%. THE Iveco is in fifth position, with 6.77% and the DAF, with 4.40%, comes in sixth place.

Heavy trucks hold 50.80% lead sales

In 2021, the sale of heavy trucks represents 50.88% of the total market. Right after come the semi-heavyweights, with 26.33%. In third place are the light, with 9.50% and, in fourth, the medium, with 8.77%. Finally, semi-lighters close the list with 4.52% of licenses.

In any case, by model, the leader is the Volvo FH 540, which totals 8,935 license plates from January to December 2021. Next comes the Scania R 450, with 6,772 sales. In third place is the Volkswagen Delivery 11.180, with 6,065 license plates. In fourth place is the DAF XF, which had 5,391 sales in the period.

See top selling trucks by category

Bus sales retract in 2021

In 2021, the bus market suffered a retraction compared to 2020. As a result, it sold 17,766 units last year. That is, a decline of 2.49% compared to the accumulated in 2020. Likewise, the retraction was 0.84% ​​comparing the months of December. Thus, in December last year, the industry sold 1,538 units compared to 1,551 in December 2020.

On the other hand, last December was better than November, when the sector took over 1,371 buses.

However, the president of Fenabrave explains that the bus segment is slowly recovering from the impacts felt during the pandemic. But with the programs scheduled for this year in the sector, such as the Federal Government’s Caminho da Escola, it may help in the recovery.

“The segment fluctuated a lot during the year, but we had the last two months of 2021 with highs above double digits”, he analyzes.

road implements

In 2021, the road implement manufacturing industry sold 90,398 units. Therefore, if you compare with 2020, the growth is 34.14%. That year the sector had sold 67,392 implements.

Likewise, the good performance is presented in December when compared to November. In this sense, last month 8,154 units were sold. That is, 16.37% growth compared to the month that registered 7,007 road implements.