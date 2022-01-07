Truck with bodies found next to public building in Mexico – News

A truck with several dead bodies was found in the early hours of this Thursday (6) in front of the government palace in Zacatecas, informed David Monreal, governor of that state in northern Mexico.

“At 5:30 am (8:30 am EDT) they informed me of a gray truck […] that they left here in front of the government palace with bodies apparently beaten and wounded”, denounced Monreal in a live broadcast on her social networks.

The governor did not specify the number of bodies that were in the vehicle, but according to local press there are at least six.

Monreal highlighted that they are already investigating the origin of the vehicle and its movements when entering the central square of the city of Zacatecas, capital of the homonymous state.

Violence linked to drug trafficking has intensified in recent years in Zacatecas, a state that officials and analysts say is disputed by the Sinaloa and Jalisco Nueva Generación cartels.

In late 2021, violent events, such as clashes and the discovery of bodies hanging in public places, multiplied. This prompted the federal government to tighten security in Zacatecas, where more than 4,000 soldiers and national guards are deployed.

Zacatecas has been ruled since last September by Monreal, from the governing Morena party and close to the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

According to official data, Mexico has registered more than 300,000 murders since December 2006, when the federal government launched a controversial military anti-drug operation.

Opposition López Obrador sharply criticized this strategy, but maintains the military deployment across the country.