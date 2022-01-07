Trump’s social network scheduled for release on February 21st

JN/Agencies Today at 15:22

The future social network of former president of the United States, Donald Trump, should go online on February 21, the day appointed as the launch date in the “App Store”, Apple’s application store.

Trump Media & Technology Group, the company that owns this future social network, has not yet confirmed if this is the date for the launch of the application, according to the AFP agency.

The future platform is presented by the former republican president as an alternative to Facebook, Twitter or YouTube, social networks from which he was banned for encouraging his supporters to violence, before the attack on the Capitol, which occurred on January 6, 2021.

Trump Media & Technology Group revealed in early December in a statement that it had raised $1 billion [cerca de 890 milhões de euros] in investments by a group of anonymous investors, after raising 293 million dollars [cerca de 260 milhões de euros] in September, the result of a partnership with Digital World Acquisition, known as DWAC.

In total, excluding transaction fees, Trump Media & Technology Group has about $1.25 billion [cerca 1,11 mil milhões de euros] to rival the competition in the already highly competitive social media market.

The social network Gettr, launched in early July by former Donald Trump adviser Jason Miller, along with the Parler and Gab platforms, are already deployed to former president’s supporters as alternatives that preserve freedom of expression and escape the censorship of social media from the general public.

Gettr recently scored a big win thanks to a tweet from host and comedian Joe Rogan, who has the most popular podcast in the world, and who on Sunday urged his subscribers to join him on that social network.

Donald Trump’s future social network will be hosted on RightForge, a conservative Internet infrastructure, as announced in late October by company president Martin Avila.

Dubbed “Truth Social” (“Social Truth”), the former president’s social network is expected to have more than 75 million users, Ávila told news website Axios.