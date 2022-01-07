Trump’s social network to be launched in February

Dubbed Truth Social, the former president’s media group service promises to be an alternative to giants like Twitter and Facebook, which Trump believes are biased against him and other conservative voices. Former US President Donald Trump’s Media Group Plans launch its long-promised internet platform next month. The app, called Truth Social, is expected to be available Feb 21, according to Apple’s App Store.

The Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) service is intended to be an alternative to Twitter and should also have Facebook-like functions.

Like Twitter, the application will offer the possibility to follow other subscribers and also trending topics, according to promotion images already posted. Your message, equivalent to a tweet, will be dubbed “truth” (truth).

Trump announced the creation of his own online network after he was banned from Twitter, Facebook and Youtube following the US Capitol invasion a year ago.

Alternative to established social networks

He announced that the new platform would be an alternative to established internet companies that he believes are biased against him and other conservative voices.

According to TMTG, the social network is being used by guests as it prepares to be released to the public.

This Thursday, on the first anniversary of the Capitol invasion, US President Joe Biden attacked Trump, claiming he is “a liar” and someone whose ego does not allow him to recognize defeat, harshly criticizing his predecessor’s attempts to reverse the result of the 2020 election, promising it won’t let anyone put a “dagger in the throat of democracy.”

Trump, who spent the past year spreading conspiracy theories about his electoral defeat to millions of followers, quickly responded, issuing a series of statements reiterating his lies about the “spoofed” election and calling Biden’s speech “political theatre.”

Truth Social must compete with other platforms for those who stray from established social networks because of alleged restrictions on freedom of expression. Gettr, which was released in early July by former Trump adviser Jason Miller, as well as Parler and Gab have already positioned themselves in the market.

md/lf (AP, Reuters)

