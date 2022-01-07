Trump’s social network to launch in February

THE Former US President Donald Trump’s social network is scheduled to launch on February 21 on iOS devices. The app, called Truth Social, was created by the Trump Media and Technology Group division and will be led by former member of the US House of Representatives, Devin Nunes.

Among the images already present on the App Store page dedicated to Truth Social, you can see that it has a design very similar to Twitter. On the profile, the user’s photo is displayed on the left side and there’s even space to customize the top of the page with a photo of your choice.

On Truth Social publications are presented in a very similar way to Twitter, with the same comment, ‘repost’ and ‘like’ and share buttons to be displayed in the same order. Given that Twitter was regarded as Trump’s platform of choice, it’s no wonder Truth Social was ‘inspired’ by this social network.

Remember that Truth Social is now available to a limited number of users who have received an ‘invitation’ to start using the platform. However, The Verge notes that despite the iOS launch being confirmed, it is not known if the arrival of Android and the web version will happen on the same day.