TRUTH Social: Donald Trump’s Social Network to Launch in February – Apps

It’s been a year since the invasion of the Capitol in the United States, an incident with fatalities that former US President Donald Trump will have encouraged and then nothing done to prevent. It was the last straw for social networks that decided to ban the tycoon from their platforms. Shortly thereafter, Donald Trump revealed that he would launch his own social network, something that could be coming soon.

The App Store listed the TRUTH Social application, which is being developed by his company Trump Media and Technology Group. From the images available in the application, the social network looks a lot like Twitter, which was the platform most used by Donald Trump. Its production has already generated controversy, being accused of directly stealing the source code of a platform called Mastodon, which although it is open source, specific rules indicate that it is necessary to indicate the source of the elements used or modified, making them public.

The images show that it is possible to make replies, repost messages, bookmark and share. Instead of tweets, the platform’s messages are called truths. On the application’s official website it is possible to enter the waiting list to try the application. In its description, it is referred that TRUTH Social is a social networking platform that encourages an open, free and honest global conversation, without discrimination of political ideologies.

See TRUTH Social’s images in the gallery:

In the description of the application on the App Store, the expression “Bit Tent”, used in association with the social network, is the new way of referring to inclusion in the United States. The expression is based on an outdoor attempt at a best friend’s wedding event, where the different families meet, in this case, the analogy refers to the different political ideologies that are welcome on the social network, sharing their viewpoints.

The Verge says the app is due to launch on February 21, based on App Store listings. This is the day the United States celebrates President’s Day, which would certainly not be a coincidence.