TV Globo demands masks from reporters in Rio de Janeiro again

TV Globo decided to tighten sanitary measures once again. Frightened by the advance of Covid’s cases, which has particularly affected the journalism department, the station ordered reporters based in Rio de Janeiro to return to wearing masks in the video, even when outdoors. Before, professionals could give up protection if they were outdoors.

The notice about the new guideline adopted by the company to face the pandemic was made, via e-mail, by the editor of the station, Marcio Sternick. “Reporters must go back to wearing masks in the streets, even in places where there is no crowding”, says the journalist.

The statement, released this Thursday afternoon (12/06) comes to an end with the warning that TV Globo’s management will reassess the situation when the situation improves.

